DOH: 107 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday.

Cumberland County reported its ninth day in the last 10 with more than 100 new cases reported, a trend that has not happened since early January.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 99 in Friday's report, one more than Thursday. The last time Cumberland County had more than 100 people hospitalized in a single day was Jan. 24. There are 18 adults in intensive care (up one from Thursday) and 17 on ventilators (up three from Thursday). Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 103 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 342 test results, with 19 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (235) and confirmed positive tests (88), the county saw 27% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 116.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 599.91.