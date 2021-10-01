DOH: 107 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday.
Cumberland County reported its ninth day in the last 10 with more than 100 new cases reported, a trend that has not happened since early January.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 99 in Friday's report, one more than Thursday. The last time Cumberland County had more than 100 people hospitalized in a single day was Jan. 24. There are 18 adults in intensive care (up one from Thursday) and 17 on ventilators (up three from Thursday). Four adult ICU beds remain open of the 103 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Friday's report included 342 test results, with 19 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (235) and confirmed positive tests (88), the county saw 27% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 116.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 599.91.
The county saw a total of 2,942 new cases reported in September, the highest since 4,018 were reported in January. The county ends the month with 24 reported deaths, the highest number since 45 deaths were reported during February. Typically in the data reports, when case counts increase, hospitalizations rise and eventually the death count increases.
The southcentral region's 13 counties reported 979 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths Friday. York County reported 180 new cases, Franklin County had 140 new cases, and Dauphin County 131 new cases.
Franklin County reports 77 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down two from Thursday), with three of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 109 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 70 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fifth week of the school year, the department reported another 190 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 774.
Statewide, another 7,352 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 35,140.
By comparison, there were 615 cases reported statewide during the fifth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Oct. 1)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 98 total cases (93 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 24 are fully vaccinated (24%) with two in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 62 are nonvaccinated (63%) with 22 in an ICU and nine on a ventilator, and 12 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 22 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated (none in an ICU and none on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 60.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.4% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 44 new cases; 12,056 total cases (9,925 confirmed, 2,131 probable); 42,969 negatives; 199 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 43 new cases; 6,031 total cases (4,118 confirmed, 1,913 probable); 11,924 negatives; 154 deaths (+1); 33.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 45 new cases; 15,532 total cases (12,176 confirmed, 3,356 probable); 45,601 negatives; 356 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 107 new cases; 25,380 total cases (20,122 confirmed, 5,258 probable); 96,885 negatives; 567 deaths; 60.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 131 new cases; 31,744 total cases (27,369 confirmed, 4,375 probable); 123,056 negatives; 595 deaths (+1); 56.3% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 140 new cases; 19,922 total cases (16,588 confirmed, 3,334 probable); 62,903 negatives; 415 deaths (+1); 43.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 19 new cases; 1,944 total cases (993 confirmed, 951 probable); 4,796 negatives; 25 deaths; 29.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 6,200 total cases (5,132 confirmed, 1,068 probable); 19,131 negatives; 145 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,619 total cases (2,374 confirmed, 245 probable); 6,332 negatives; 107 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 89 new cases; 19,057 total cases (16,339 confirmed, 2,718 probable); 60,951 negatives; 313 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 31 new cases; 6,379 total cases (6,027 confirmed, 352 probable); 17,012 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 4,780 total cases (3,697 confirmed, 1,083 probable); 12,692 negatives; 109 deaths (+1); 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 180 new cases; 56,473 total cases (45,997 confirmed; 10,476 probable); 187,525 negatives; 904 deaths; 52.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 1):
- 17013: 3,062 positives, 14,855 negatives - +97 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,832 positives, 7,339 negatives - +50 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,957 positives, 15,169 negatives - +93 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,301 positives, 17,555 negatives - +82 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,054 positives, 14,583 negatives - +77 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 447 positives, 1,847 negatives - +14 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 319 positives, 1,295 negatives - +17 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 344 positives, 1,371 negatives - +9 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 824 positives, 3,315 negatives - +41 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,167 positives, 7,547 negatives - +63 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 204 positives, 671 negatives - +5 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,380 positives, 5,921 negatives - +45 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,294 positives, 5,646 negatives - +46 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 449 positives, 2,134 negatives - +9 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,501 positives, 5,829 negatives - +48 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 131 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 30)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 18 cases since Sept. 27; 98 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): five new student cases since Sept. 27; 23 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 5 cases since Sept. 27; 112 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 28.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 22 new cases as of Sept. 28; 115 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 8 new cases since Sept. 20; 40 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 62 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 29.
- Dickinson College: four new student cases and three new employee case since Sept. 27; 9 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student case since Sept. 27; 30 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: five new student cases since Sept. 27; 115 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
