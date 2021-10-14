DOH: 107 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday.

The county has now reported 24 deaths in October, the highest total since 36 in February, with all of those coming in the last nine days. The county totaled 21 deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 112 in Thursday's report, two fewer than Wednesday. There are 22 adults in intensive care (two more than Wednesday) and 16 on ventilators (the same as Wednesday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 108 currently staffed across the county, and 43 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 239 test results, with 14 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (132) and confirmed positive tests (93), the county saw 41.3% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 105.14. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 637.28.

The southcentral region reported 846 cases and 19 additional deaths Thursday, with 255 cases in York County and 85 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reports 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (four more than Wednesday), with two of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 19 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 16 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (four more than Wednesday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 32 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the sixth week of the school year, the department reported another 176 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, a decrease of 14 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 949.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the second week in a row with 7,046 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 42,182.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 1-7 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 91.4.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 13)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 118 total cases (113 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 25 are fully vaccinated (21.2%) with five in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 73 are nonvaccinated (61.8%) with 23 in an ICU and 12 on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. Four of the five children hospitalized are unvaccinated (with one at unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 32 COVID patients. Twelve are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 20 unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has nine COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 70.6% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 51 new cases; 12,652 total cases (10,396 confirmed, 2,256 probable); 43,498 negatives; 210 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

51 new cases; 12,652 total cases (10,396 confirmed, 2,256 probable); 43,498 negatives; 210 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 46 new cases; 6,444 total cases (4,374 confirmed, 2,070 probable); 12,202 negatives; 158 deaths; 34% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 6,444 total cases (4,374 confirmed, 2,070 probable); 12,202 negatives; 158 deaths; 34% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 79 new cases; 16,401 total cases (12,917 confirmed, 3,484 probable); 46,326 negatives; 368 deaths (+2); 45.4% of county population vaccinated

79 new cases; 16,401 total cases (12,917 confirmed, 3,484 probable); 46,326 negatives; 368 deaths (+2); 45.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 107 new cases; 26,899 total cases (21,240 confirmed, 5,659 probable); 99,328 negatives; 595 deaths (+4); 61.2% of county population vaccinated

107 new cases; 26,899 total cases (21,240 confirmed, 5,659 probable); 99,328 negatives; 595 deaths (+4); 61.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 85 new cases; 33,428 total cases (28,739 confirmed, 4,689 probable); 125,602 negatives; 621 deaths (+3); 57.2% of county population vaccinated

85 new cases; 33,428 total cases (28,739 confirmed, 4,689 probable); 125,602 negatives; 621 deaths (+3); 57.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 59 new cases; 20,902 total cases (17,245 confirmed, 3,657 probable); 63,491 negatives; 431 deaths (+1); 44.2% of county population vaccinated

59 new cases; 20,902 total cases (17,245 confirmed, 3,657 probable); 63,491 negatives; 431 deaths (+1); 44.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,096 total cases (1,056 confirmed, 1,040 probable); 4,904 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.9% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 2,096 total cases (1,056 confirmed, 1,040 probable); 4,904 negatives; 26 deaths; 29.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 6,562 total cases (5,416 confirmed, 1,146 probable); 19,765 negatives; 151 deaths (+1); 45.6% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 6,562 total cases (5,416 confirmed, 1,146 probable); 19,765 negatives; 151 deaths (+1); 45.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 2,753 total cases (2,498 confirmed, 255 probable); 6,499 negatives; 112 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 2,753 total cases (2,498 confirmed, 255 probable); 6,499 negatives; 112 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 48 new cases; 19,894 total cases (17,041 confirmed, 2,853 probable); 61,931 negatives; 322 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 19,894 total cases (17,041 confirmed, 2,853 probable); 61,931 negatives; 322 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 42 new cases; 6,847 total cases (6,462 confirmed, 385 probable); 17,276 negatives; 187 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated

42 new cases; 6,847 total cases (6,462 confirmed, 385 probable); 17,276 negatives; 187 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 5,068 total cases (3,918 confirmed, 1,150 probable); 12,932 negatives; 115 deaths (+1); 45.8% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 5,068 total cases (3,918 confirmed, 1,150 probable); 12,932 negatives; 115 deaths (+1); 45.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 255 new cases; 59,415 total cases (48,455 confirmed; 10,960 probable); 190,689 negatives; 934 deaths (+4); 53.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 14):

17013: 3,278 positives, 15,274 negatives - +81 since Oct. 8

17015: 1,943 positives, 7,524 negatives - +35 since Oct. 8

17050: 3,092 positives, 15,656 negatives - +60 since Oct. 8

17055: 3,462 positives, 17,908 negatives - +80 since Oct. 8

17011: 3,224 positives, 14,947 negatives - +66 since Oct. 8

17007: 4679 positives, 1,903 negatives - +7 since Oct. 8

17065: 339 positives, 1,327 negatives - +6 since Oct. 8

17324: 362 positives, 1,398 negatives - +8 since Oct. 8

17241: 882 positives, 3,371 negatives - +27 since Oct. 8

17257: 2,259 positives, 7,634 negatives - +38 since Oct. 8

17240: 211 positives, 677 negatives - +5 since Oct. 8

17025: 1,473 positives, 6,064 negatives - +35 since Oct. 8

17070: 1,367 positives, 5,794 negatives - +24 since Oct. 8

17043: 471 positives, 2,188 negatives - +11 since Oct. 8

17019: 1,605 positives, 5,931 negatives - +35 since Oct. 8

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +2 since Oct. 8

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 11)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 30 student cases and 3 staff cases as of Oct. 8. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): no new cases since Oct. 7; 130 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 8 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 7; 37 student cases and 6 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 4 cases since Oct. 7; 145 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 10 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 8. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 15 new cases since Sept. 28; 120 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 17 new cases since Sept. 28; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases as of Oct. 7. Dickinson College : 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 5 student cases and 5 employee cases since Oct. 4; 8 student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 7; 22 student cases and 20 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases and 1 new employee case since Oct. 4; 42 student cases and 15 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 2 new student cases and one new staff case since Oct. 7; 127 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 215.5 (205.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.2 (283.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (241.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (285.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.3% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 270.3 (339.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 271.5 (226.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 272.3 (263.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 287 (276.4 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.