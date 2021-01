DOH: 107 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Cumberland County in Wednesday's data release.

Wednesday's case total snaps a run of 10 straight days with double-digit case totals in the county. Of the 107 cases, 65 were reported as confirmed positives and 42 as probable cases.

Wednesday's report included 332 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (225) and confirmed positive tests (65) Wednesday, the county saw about 22% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 76.71, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 492.56. The county reached 7-day averages above 200 and per-capita numbers above 1,000 in mid-December.

There were 94 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down six from Tuesday), with 16 in intensive care units, and 15 on ventilators.

As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 7,064 (an increase of 221 since Tuesday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 1,575 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County (283 cases) was the only other county with triple-digit case reports.