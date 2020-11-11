DOH: 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday as Pa. also hits another record

Both Cumberland County and the state as a whole saw new highest single-day increases of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The state Department of Health reported that Cumberland County had 106 new cases, the highest single-day increase for the county since the pandemic began. Wednesday marks the sixth straight day the county has had more than 50 new cases.

Though testing has increased recently, Wednesday's increase also saw a jump in the number of tests coming back positive. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county saw about 24.54% positivity.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 65.0, a new high. In the past 14 days, 652 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 257.33 (the first time that number has topped 230) per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

While the Department of Health has noted the effect small gatherings have had on increasing community spread of COVID-19, some of the recent increases in the county could also be due to increases at nursing homes and other group populations.

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township has reported 29 staff and resident positives since last Thursday.