DOH: 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday as Pa. also hits another record

Both Cumberland County and the state as a whole saw new highest single-day increases of COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The state Department of Health reported that Cumberland County had 106 new cases, the highest single-day increase for the county since the pandemic began. Wednesday marks the sixth straight day the county has had more than 50 new cases.
Though testing has increased recently, Wednesday's increase also saw a jump in the number of tests coming back positive. Judging by just the number of negative and positive tests reported, the county saw about 24.54% positivity.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 65.0, a new high. In the past 14 days, 652 cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 257.33 (the first time that number has topped 230) per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
While the Department of Health has noted the effect small gatherings have had on increasing community spread of COVID-19, some of the recent increases in the county could also be due to increases at nursing homes and other group populations.
Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township has reported 29 staff and resident positives since last Thursday.
Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township also recently reported that it now has 55 resident cases and 13 staff cases in its Skilled Nursing facility, with six of the staff cases having recovered. Messiah Lifeways officials also said two of its nursing care residents who tested positive have died.
"Despite our tireless efforts to prevent the virus from entering our community over the past eight months, we are currently battling an outbreak of COVID-19 in Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village’s Nursing Care neighborhoods," Curt Stutzman, President & CEO of Messiah Lifeways, said in a statement on the facility's website.
"Unfortunately, the recent increase in coronavirus cases throughout the state is being reflected in our community as well, and over the past two weeks we have experienced just how contagious and devastating this virus truly is," Stutzman added.
Shippensburg University also reported Monday that it now has 123 COVID-19 cases, with 57 of those being active.
"Risky behavior over the Halloween weekend has been ... identified as a powerful contributor to our current positivity rate, but other instances of extended exposure, failure to wear masks, and off-campus gatherings have contributed to our current situation," the university said in an update Monday.
The county wasn't the only one in the region to see large increases. York County had 131 new cases, while Dauphin County saw 95 new cases, and Blair County had 74 new cases.
Other counties in the region are maintaining their higher levels, with Lebanon County at 57 new cases, Mifflin County at 20 new cases, Adams County at 26 new cases and Bedford County at 36 new cases.
Some counties have seen fluctuations. Franklin County had 77 new cases Tuesday but only 34 new cases Wednesday. Huntingdon County had been reporting increases in the 40s to 50s last week, but in the last two days its increases have dropped in the teens.
Pennsylvania as a whole hit another single-day record with 4,711 new cases of COVID-19. The state also reported that there were 59 new deaths, to give the state a total of 9,145 deaths since the pandemic began.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 11):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 26 new cases; 1,408 total cases (1,341 confirmed, 41 probable); 20,073 negatives; 34 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 36 new cases; 727 total cases (542 confirmed, 149 probable); 5,949 negatives; 9 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 74 new cases; 2,076 total cases (1,771 confirmed, 231 probable); 23,816 negatives; 39 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 106 new cases; 3,119 total cases (2,748 confirmed, 265 probable); 41,793 negatives; 83 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 95 new cases; 5,719 total cases (5,441 confirmed, 183 probable); 59,495 negatives; 198 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 34 new cases; 2,792 total cases (2,626 confirmed, 102 probable); 26,810 negatives; 66 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 132 total cases (105 confirmed, 24 probable); 1,726 negatives; 4 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 1,246 total cases (1,119 confirmed, 109 probable); 8,973 negatives; 33 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 335 total cases (294 confirmed, 21 probable); 3,099 negatives; 9 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 57 new cases; 3,773 total cases (3,553 confirmed, 163 probable); 27,618 negatives; 75 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 20 new cases; 691 total cases (629 confirmed, 42 probable); 8,611 negatives; 4 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 444 total cases (396 confirmed, 40 probable); 5,811 negatives; 8 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 131 new cases; 7,608 total cases (7,174 confirmed, 303 probable); 80,904 negatives; 217 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 11):
- 17013: 404 positives, 6,178 negatives - +27 since Nov. 6
- 17015: 236 positives, 3,144 negatives - +32 since Nov. 6
- 17050: 475 positives, 5,949 negatives - +39 since Nov. 6
- 17055: 491 positives, 7,416 negatives - +72 since Nov. 6
- 17011: 445 positives, 7,143 negatives - +30 since Nov. 6
- 17007: 45 positives, 772 negatives - +9 since Nov. 6
- 17065: 46 positives, 523 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
- 17324: 47 positives, 642 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17241: 131 positives, 1,761 negatives - +3 since Nov. 6
- 17257: 412 positives, 2,393 negatives - +37 since Nov. 6
- 17240: 27 positives, 212 negatives - +1 since Nov. 6
- 17025: 160 positives, 2,302 negatives - +7 since Nov. 6
- 17070: 169 positives, 2,373 negatives - +19 since Nov. 6
- 17043: 50 positives, 951 negatives - +5 since Nov. 6
- 17019: 143 positives, 2,614 negatives - +22 since Nov. 6
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 10 - personal care home data may be incomplete due to the department's transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 14 resident cases; 10 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 48 cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 46 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 108 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 14 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 30-Nov. 5):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.8 (105.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (93.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.6 (49.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.8 (119.5 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.0 (116.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.9 (250.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.2 (43.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (7.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (104.4 previous 7 days)
