DOH: 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 76 in Thursday report (up one from Wednesday). There are 13 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain of the 106 currently staffed across the county and 31 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 352 test results, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (246) and confirmed positive tests (82), the county saw 23.6% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 106.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 550.18.

The southcentral region reported 933 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 262 cases, Franklin County 141 cases and Dauphin County 114 cases.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.