DOH: 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 76 in Thursday report (up one from Wednesday). There are 13 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain of the 106 currently staffed across the county and 31 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Thursday's report included 352 test results, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (246) and confirmed positive tests (82), the county saw 23.6% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 106.29. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 550.18.
The southcentral region reported 933 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 262 cases, Franklin County 141 cases and Dauphin County 114 cases.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the third week of the school year, the department reported that another 158 cases were reported among children aged 5-18 in the county during the week of Sept. 8-14. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 418.
The total for the first three weeks of the school year is higher than the total number of cases reported in the month of December 2020 when 383 cases were reported among children under the age of 17, according to CDC data. Until now, that had been the month with the most cases among that age group.
In total, 1,796 of the 2,009 cases of COVID-19 reported among children in the CDC data through Aug. 24 came during the 2020-21 school year.
Statewide, there were another 7,215 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 19,838.
By comparison, there were 753 cases reported statewide during the third week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and a slight increase in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 9.9% for the week of Sept. 10-16, down from 11.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 179.6, up from 178 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 22)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 97 total cases (91 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 18 are fully vaccinated adults (13%), 58 are nonvaccinated (57.6%) and 21 are unknown status patients (21.7%). Four of the six children are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 20 COVID patients, two are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated or status unknown (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.2% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68.3% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 37 new cases; 11,666 total cases (9,594 confirmed, 2,072 probable); 42,567 negatives; 196 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 5,689 total cases (3,865 confirmed, 1,824 probable); 11,676 negatives; 149 deaths; 32.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 67 new cases; 15,056 total cases (11,774 confirmed, 3,282 probable); 44,957 negatives; 354 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 106 new cases; 24,449 total cases (19,450 confirmed, 4,999 probable); 94,996 negatives; 556 deaths; 59.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 114 new cases; 30,702 total cases (26,464 confirmed, 4,236 probable); 121,202 negatives; 587 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 141 new cases; 19,092 total cases (16,001 confirmed, 3,091 probable); 62,521 negatives; 405 deaths (+1); 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 1,826 total cases (949 confirmed, 877 probable); 4,704 negatives; 23 deaths; 28.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 5,931 total cases (4,923 confirmed, 1,008 probable); 18,829 negatives; 143 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 2,527 total cases (2,284 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,204 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 68 new cases; 18,628 total cases (15,962 confirmed, 2,666 probable); 60,342 negatives; 310 deaths (+1); 48% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 32 new cases; 6,102 total cases (5,767 confirmed, 335 probable); 16,832 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 31 new cases; 4,602 total cases (3,557 confirmed, 1,045 probable); 12,492 negatives; 105 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 246 new cases; 54,722 total cases (44,544 confirmed; 10,178 probable); 185,022 negatives; 889 deaths (+2); 52.1% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 23):
- 17013: 2,952 positives, 14,380 negatives - +50 since Sept. 19
- 17015: 1,779 positives, 7,189 negatives - +30 since Sept. 19
- 17050: 2,855 positives, 14,819 negatives - +43 since Sept. 19
- 17055: 3,207 positives, 17,321 negatives - +33 since Sept. 19
- 17011: 2,970 positives, 14,334 negatives - +41 since Sept. 19
- 17007: 431 positives, 1,812 negatives - +6 since Sept. 19
- 17065: 302 positives, 1,275 negatives - +9 since Sept. 19
- 17324: 334 positives, 1,357 negatives - +6 since Sept. 19
- 17241: 781 positives, 3,269 negatives - +19 since Sept. 19
- 17257: 2,096 positives, 7,456 negatives - +34 since Sept. 19
- 17240: 1978 positives, 672 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
- 17025: 1,332 positives, 5,801 negatives - +17 since Sept. 19
- 17070: 1,241 positives, 5,546 negatives - +18 since Sept. 19
- 17043: 436 positives, 2,102 negatives - +4 since Sept. 19
- 17019: 1,445 positives, 5,696 negatives - +24 since Sept. 19
- 17266: 23 positives, 126 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
School district case counts (updated Sept. 20)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): seven student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 17.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 12 cases since Sept. 18; 57 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): Six cases since Sept. 14; 15 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17; 77 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 21 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 17.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 23 total as of Sept. 13.
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 66 student cases and one staff case as of Sept. 20.
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 10-16):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.9 (158.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 308.7 (217.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.6 (178 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 213.1 (191.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.4 (370.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 281.4 (239.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (192.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.7 (222.7 previous 7 days)
