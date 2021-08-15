DOH: 106 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

Editor's note: Data has been updated in this story.

The number of patients hospitalized and those in the intensive care unit jumped over the weekend as Cumberland County saw another 106 cases over the last two days.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday that Cumberland County now has 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of eight patients since Friday. Seven of those patients are in the ICU, which is an increase of three patients since Friday. Two patients still remain on a ventilator.

The jump in hospitalizations comes as Cumberland County sees another 106 cases of the disease. The state Department of Health reported the figures on its dashboard Sunday, using numbers reported in on Friday and Saturday.

Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (89) and the number of negative tests reported in the last two days (349), about 20.32% of all tests came back positive in the county.

Despite Cumberland County's increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels the county as having "substantial" transmission of the disease - one step below "high," which is the level transmission in every other county in the Midstate.