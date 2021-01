DOH: 106 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported that there were 106 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

Wednesday's report for Cumberland County included 199 total test results, as test result totals stayed lower two weeks out from the New Year's holiday weekend. DoH officials have said it can take 2-14 days for test results to be processed.

Comparing just the number of negative tests (93) and confirmed positive tests (92) Wednesday, the county saw about 50% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 157.14 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 742.79.

As of Wednesday's data, the Health Department says 4,188 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 156 full vaccines (both doses) administered.

There were 141 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report (down 14 from Tuesday), with 25 in intensive care units, and 25 on ventilators.

In the southcentral region for Wednesday, York County had 270 cases and 14 new deaths, Dauphin County 156 cases and eight new deaths, Lebanon County 107 cases and 10 new deaths, and Blair County 101 cases and two new deaths.