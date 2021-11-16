DOH: 106 COVID-19 cases, 92 hospitalizations reported for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 106 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Starting this week the DOH began reporting reinfections as new cases in its daily COVID updates. Until this weekend, a person who tested positive for the virus (even if infected a second time) was counted only once in department case totals. Under a new national case definition, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once in case totals.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 92 in Tuesday's report, up six from Monday. There are 14 adults in intensive care (same as Monday) and 13 on ventilators (up one from Monday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 40 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 232 test results, with 32 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (126) and confirmed positive tests (74), the county saw 37% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 973 cases and 14 deaths Tuesday, with 239 cases and four deaths in York County, 133 cases in Franklin County and 125 cases in Dauphin County.

Franklin County reported 39 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down nine from Monday), with eight of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are five adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down three from Monday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 74 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 31 adults in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 11th week of the school year, the department reported 130 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 3-9, an increase of 46 from the 84 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,477.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds increased after declining steadily over the previous six weeks with 6,340 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 71,065.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 10.8% for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11, up from 9.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 152, down from 120.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 at 3.8% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 71.3.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 15)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 90 total cases (89 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 16 are fully vaccinated (17.8%) with four in an ICU and four on ventilators, 64 are nonvaccinated (71.1%) with 21 adults in an ICU and 15 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. The only child hospitalized is unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 28 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 23 are unvaccinated adults (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has five COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (no one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.8% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 16):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 47 new cases; 14,127 total cases (11,471 confirmed, 2,656 probable); 44,576 negatives; 238 deaths (+3); 51% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 7,345 total cases (4,995 confirmed, 2,350 probable); 12,708 negatives; 184 deaths (+3); 35.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 119 new cases; 19,359 total cases (15,241 confirmed, 4,118 probable); 47,753 negatives; 411 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 106 new cases; 29,993 total cases (23,249 confirmed, 6,744 probable); 103,700 negatives; 640 deaths; 64% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 125 new cases; 36,684 total cases (31,285 confirmed, 5,399 probable); 130,145 negatives; 673 deaths; 59.7% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 133 new cases; 23,049 total cases (18,591 confirmed, 4,458 probable); 64,972 negatives; 477 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 2,484 total cases (1,230 confirmed, 1,230 probable); 5,057 negatives; 35 deaths (+1); 32.1% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 7,292 total cases (5,953 confirmed, 1,339 probable); 20,931 negatives; 172 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 3,131 total cases (2,851 confirmed, 280 probable); 6,772 negatives; 120 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 78 new cases; 21,896 total cases (18,686 confirmed, 3,210 probable); 63,912 negatives; 347 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 7,708 total cases (7,271 confirmed, 437 probable); 17,804 negatives; 215 deaths (+1); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 5,630 total cases (4,337 confirmed, 1,293 probable); 13,602 negatives; 130 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 239 new cases; 66,993 total cases (54,214 confirmed; 12,779 probable); 196,566 negatives; 1,027 deaths (+4); 56.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 16):

17013: 3,573 positives, 16,081 negatives - +8 since Nov. 15

17015: 2,120 positives, 7,871 negatives - +3 since Nov. 15

17050: 3,363 positives, 16,468 negatives - +6 since Nov. 15

17055: 3,803 positives, 18,608 negatives - +15 since Nov. 15

17011: 3,550 positives, 15,368 negatives - +12 since Nov. 15

17007: 512 positives, 2,032 negatives - +2 since Nov. 15

17065: 368 positives, 1,391 negatives - +5 since Nov. 15

17324: 410 positives, 1,421 negatives - +2 since Nov. 15

17241: 952 positives, 3,479 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17257: 2,412 positives, 7,860 negatives - +7 since Nov. 15

17240: 235 positives, 710 negatives - +7 since Nov. 15

17025: 1,612 positives, 6,332 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17070: 1,520 positives, 6,014 negatives - +5 since Nov. 15

17043: 514 positives, 2,290 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17019: 1,828 positives, 6,104 negatives - +4 since Nov. 15

17266: 31 positives, 137 negatives - +0 since Nov. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 12)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 19 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart was last updated Nov. 5. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 29 new cases since Nov. 5; 197 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 8. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 17 cases since Nov. 5; 236 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 16 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 3 new cases since Nov. 5; 159 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.

South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 10 new cases since Oct. 29; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 5. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 71 student cases and 5 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 12. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and no employee cases since Nov. 5; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 11 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 5; 77 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 6 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 170 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1).

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.3 (168.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 183.5 (193.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (9.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152 (120.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.3 (142.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.11 (201 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.7 (99.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 237.8 (231.4 previous 7 days)

