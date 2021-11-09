DOH: 105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 105 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 88 in Tuesday's report, down one from Monday. There are 16 adults in intensive care (the same as Monday) and 13 on ventilators (the same as Monday). Seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Tuesday's report included 227 test results, with 44 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (122) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 33.3% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 670 cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday, with 145 cases and two deaths in York County, 106 cases and two deaths in Dauphin County and 104 cases and one death in Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up two from Monday), with four of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (up six from Monday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 10th week of the school year, the department reported 84 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, an increase of 12 from the 72 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,346.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the sixth week in a row with 4,918 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 64,674.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 9.5% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, up from 8.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 115.6, down from 128.3 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 at 3.4% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 62.5.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 92 total cases (88 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 20 are fully vaccinated (21.7%) with five in an ICU and one on a ventilator, 58 are nonvaccinated (63%) with 19 adults in an ICU and eight adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. Three of four children hospitalized are unvaccinated (one is unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 15 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and three are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Philadelphia County which has dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.4% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 73.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 9):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 27 new cases; 13,706 total cases (11,175 confirmed, 2,531 probable); 44,369 negatives; 231 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 13,706 total cases (11,175 confirmed, 2,531 probable); 44,369 negatives; 231 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 7,060 total cases (4,809 confirmed, 2,251 probable); 12,608 negatives; 177 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 7,060 total cases (4,809 confirmed, 2,251 probable); 12,608 negatives; 177 deaths (+1); 35.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 68 new cases; 18,405 total cases (14,518 confirmed, 3,887 probable); 47,482 negatives; 402 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated

68 new cases; 18,405 total cases (14,518 confirmed, 3,887 probable); 47,482 negatives; 402 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 105 new cases; 28,940 total cases (22,563 confirmed, 6,377 probable); 103,037 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 28,940 total cases (22,563 confirmed, 6,377 probable); 103,037 negatives; 634 deaths; 63.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 106 new cases; 35,644 total cases (30,541 confirmed, 5,103 probable); 129,357 negatives; 662 deaths (+2); 59.2% of county population vaccinated

106 new cases; 35,644 total cases (30,541 confirmed, 5,103 probable); 129,357 negatives; 662 deaths (+2); 59.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 104 new cases; 22,367 total cases (18,160 confirmed, 4,207 probable); 64,785 negatives; 468 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

104 new cases; 22,367 total cases (18,160 confirmed, 4,207 probable); 64,785 negatives; 468 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 2,343 total cases (1,153 confirmed, 1,190 probable); 5,063 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 2,343 total cases (1,153 confirmed, 1,190 probable); 5,063 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 7,002 total cases (5,750 confirmed, 1,252 probable); 21,063 negatives; 169 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 7,002 total cases (5,750 confirmed, 1,252 probable); 21,063 negatives; 169 deaths (+2); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 2,995 total cases (2,732 confirmed, 263 probable); 6,735 negatives; 117 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 2,995 total cases (2,732 confirmed, 263 probable); 6,735 negatives; 117 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 47 new cases; 21,169 total cases (18,108 confirmed, 3,061 probable); 63,543 negatives; 341 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 21,169 total cases (18,108 confirmed, 3,061 probable); 63,543 negatives; 341 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 13 new cases; 7,475 total cases (7,071 confirmed, 404 probable); 17,700 negatives; 207 deaths (+3); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 7,475 total cases (7,071 confirmed, 404 probable); 17,700 negatives; 207 deaths (+3); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 5,445 total cases (4,197 confirmed, 1,248 probable); 13,459 negatives; 126 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 5,445 total cases (4,197 confirmed, 1,248 probable); 13,459 negatives; 126 deaths; 47.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 145 new cases; 64,570 total cases (52,543 confirmed; 12,027 probable); 195,582 negatives; 1,004 deaths (+2); 55.8% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 9):

17013: 3,468 positives, 15,955 negatives - +34 since Nov. 5

17015: 2,065 positives, 7,808 negatives - +18 since Nov. 5

17050: 3,283 positives, 16,305 negatives - +31 since Nov. 5

17055: 3,693 positives, 18,456 negatives - +31 since Nov. 5

17011: 3,403 positives, 15,475 negatives - +31 since Nov. 5

17007: 498 positives, 1,996 negatives - +10 since Nov. 5

17065: 355 positives, 1,381 negatives - +6 since Nov. 5

17324: 402 positives, 1,419 negatives - +2 since Nov. 5

17241: 926 positives, 3,468 negatives - +8 since Nov. 5

17257: 2,374 positives, 7,823 negatives - +16 since Nov. 5

17240: 233 positives, 707 negatives - +5 since Nov. 5

17025: 1,574 positives, 6,289 negatives - +12 since Nov. 5

17070: 1,484 positives, 5,974 negatives - +20 since Nov. 5

17043: 503 positives, 2,263 negatives - +11 since Nov. 5

17019: 1,752 positives, 6,057 negatives - +25 since Nov. 5

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Nov. 5

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Nov. 5. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 12 new student cases and no new staff case since Oct. 29; 74 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 4 new cases since Oct. 29; 168 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 4. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 25 cases since Oct. 29; 219 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 14 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 9 new cases since Oct. 29; 156 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 3. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 1 new case since Oct. 22; 73 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 29. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 63 student cases and 9 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 5. Dickinson College : no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: no new student cases and 3 employee cases since Oct. 29; 34 student cases and 27 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Oct. 29; 66 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 1 new student case and no new staff cases since Oct. 29; 164 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1) as of the last update on Nov. 1.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (8.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 165.3 (165 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 115.6 (128.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.6% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (179.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.7 (152.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 201 (186.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.3 (179.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 228.3 (249.2 previous 7 days)

