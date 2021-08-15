DOH: 105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

The number of patients hospitalized and those in the intensive care unit jumped over the weekend as Cumberland County saw another 100 cases over the last two days.
The state Department of Health reported Sunday that Cumberland County now has 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of eight patients since Friday. Seven of those patients are in the ICU, which is an increase of three patients since Friday. Two patients still remain on a ventilator.
The jump in hospitalizations comes as Cumberland County sees another 105 cases of the disease. The state Department of Health reported the figures on its dashboard Sunday, using numbers reported in on Friday and Saturday.
Judging by just the number of confirmed cases (89) and the number of negative tests reported in the last two days (349), about 20.32% of all tests came back positive in the county.
Despite Cumberland County's increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels the county as having "substantial" transmission of the disease - one step below "high," which is the level transmission in every other county in the Midstate.
Two other counties in the region saw triple-digit two-day totals in Sunday's report. York County again saw the highest increase with 225 new cases, while Dauphin County had 155 new cases, as well as two deaths. Blair County was the only other county in the southcentral region to see a death reported over the weekend.
Other counties saw more moderate increases, with Blair County seeing 47 new cases, Franklin and Adams each seeing 44 new cases, and Lebanon County seeing 37 new cases.
In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 55.2% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 63.7% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 15) 2-day totals:
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 44 new cases; 10,106 total cases (8,334 confirmed, 1,772 probable); 39,700 negatives; 190 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 17 new cases; 4,848 total cases (3,371 confirmed, 1,477 probable); 10,809 negatives; 142 deaths; 31.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 47 new cases; 13,720 total cases (10,762 confirmed, 2,958 probable); 42,060 negatives; 346 deaths (+1); 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 105 new cases; 21,418 total cases (17,183 confirmed, 4,235 probable); 88,390 negatives; 532 deaths; 55.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 155 new cases; 27,186 total cases (23,589 confirmed, 3,597 probable); 114,607 negatives; 570 deaths (+2); 51.7% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 44 new cases; 15,922 total cases (13,479 confirmed, 2,443 probable); 58,542 negatives; 377 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,407 total cases (786 confirmed, 621 probable); 4,372 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.9% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 13 new cases; 5,255 total cases (4,409 confirmed, 846 probable); 17,603 negatives; 136 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 2,186 total cases (1,974 confirmed, 212 probable); 5,846 negatives; 88 deaths; 35.3% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 37 new cases; 16,599 total cases (14,347 confirmed, 2,252 probable); 57,264 negatives; 299 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 8 new cases; 5,507 total cases (5,200 confirmed, 307 probable); 15,911 negatives; 183 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 3,962 total cases (3,081 confirmed, 881 probable); 11,622 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 225 new cases; 48,492 total cases (39,437 confirmed, 9,055 probable); 171,591 negatives; 840 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 15):
- 17013: 2,576 positives, 13,429 negatives - +32 since Aug. 9
- 17015: 1,571 positives, 6,661 negatives - +18 since Aug. 9
- 17050: 2,497 positives, 13,634 negatives - +24 since Aug. 9
- 17055: 2,882 positives, 16,366 negatives - +34 since Aug. 9
- 17011: 2,6708 positives, 13,395 negatives - +21 since Aug. 9
- 17007: 388 positives, 1,676 negatives - +6 since Aug. 9
- 17065: 264 positives, 1,187 negatives - +4 since Aug. 13
- 17324: 255 positives, 1,267 negatives - +2 since Aug. 9
- 17241: 679 positives, 3,105 negatives - +4 since Aug. 9
- 17257: 1,811 positives, 6,720 negatives - +22 since Aug. 9
- 17240: 164 positives, 608 negatives - +3 since Aug. 13
- 17025: 1,135 positives, 5,286 negatives - +13 since Aug. 9
- 17070: 1,112 positives, 5,142 negatives - +6 since Aug. 9
- 17043: 382 positives, 1,957 negatives - +3 since Aug. 13
- 17019: 1,266 positives, 5,255 negatives - +17 since Aug. 9
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 9
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 6 - Aug. 12):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 6% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.6 (57.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.4 (81.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.3 (63.1 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (7.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (61.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (69.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.1% last 7 days (6.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.9 (60.1 previous 7 days)