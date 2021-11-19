DOH: 105 new COVID-19 cases, one death, 87 total hospitalizations reported for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 105 cases of COVID-19 and one death for Cumberland County Friday. The county has now reported 20 deaths in November after reporting 55 in October and 29 in September.

Starting this week the Health Department began reporting reinfections as new cases in its daily COVID updates. Until this weekend, a person who tested positive for the virus, even if infected a second time, was counted only once in department case totals. Under a new national case definition, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once in case totals.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 87 in Friday's report, up three from Thursday. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 85.1 On Oct. 19 the county's 14-day average sat at 109.8.

There are 13 adults in intensive care (down one from Thursday) and 11 on ventilators (down one from Thursday). Five adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 37 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 252 test results for Cumberland County, with 23 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (147) and confirmed positive tests (82), the county saw 35.8% of its tests come back positive.

The southcentral region reported 936 cases and 19 deaths Friday, with 257 cases and three deaths in York County, 105 cases and four deaths in Dauphin County and 105 cases and five deaths in Blair County.

Franklin County reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down five from Thursday), with three of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 13 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up 17 from Thursday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 76 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 12th week of the school year, the department reported 136 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 10-16, an increase of 6 from the 130 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,628.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds again increased with 7,456 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 79,510.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 12.7% for the week of Nov. 12-18, up from 11% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 193, up from 160.2 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 12-18 at 4.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 86.4.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 94 total cases (93 adults, one pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated (22.3%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators, 59 are nonvaccinated (62.7%) with 14 adults in an ICU and 8 adults on a ventilator, and 14 are unknown status patients. One unvaccinated child is hospitalized and in an ICU.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 25 COVID patients. Seven are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Two are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU, no one on a ventilator).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 74% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 19):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 40 new cases; 14,258 total cases (11,565 confirmed, 2,693 probable); 44,673 negatives; 241 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 14,258 total cases (11,565 confirmed, 2,693 probable); 44,673 negatives; 241 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 53 new cases; 7,465 total cases (5,066 confirmed, 2,399 probable); 12,752 negatives; 185 deaths (+1); 35.5% of county population vaccinated

53 new cases; 7,465 total cases (5,066 confirmed, 2,399 probable); 12,752 negatives; 185 deaths (+1); 35.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 105 new cases; 19,670 total cases (15,497 confirmed, 4,173 probable); 47,822 negatives; 420 deaths (+5); 46.9% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 19,670 total cases (15,497 confirmed, 4,173 probable); 47,822 negatives; 420 deaths (+5); 46.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 105 new cases; 30,321 total cases (23,494 confirmed, 6,827 probable); 104,127 negatives; 646 deaths (+1); 64.1% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 30,321 total cases (23,494 confirmed, 6,827 probable); 104,127 negatives; 646 deaths (+1); 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 105 new cases; 37,082 total cases (31,568 confirmed, 5,514 probable); 130,502 negatives; 677 deaths (+4); 59.8% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 37,082 total cases (31,568 confirmed, 5,514 probable); 130,502 negatives; 677 deaths (+4); 59.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 76 new cases; 23,244 total cases (18,704 confirmed, 4,540 probable); 65,081 negatives; 481 deaths (+1); 46.8% of county population vaccinated

76 new cases; 23,244 total cases (18,704 confirmed, 4,540 probable); 65,081 negatives; 481 deaths (+1); 46.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 2,510 total cases (1,240 confirmed, 1,270 probable); 5,072 negatives; 38 deaths (+1); 32.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 2,510 total cases (1,240 confirmed, 1,270 probable); 5,072 negatives; 38 deaths (+1); 32.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 7,341 total cases (5,993 confirmed, 1,348 probable); 21,081 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 7,341 total cases (5,993 confirmed, 1,348 probable); 21,081 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 3,165 total cases (2,882 confirmed, 283 probable); 6,803 negatives; 122 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 3,165 total cases (2,882 confirmed, 283 probable); 6,803 negatives; 122 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 92 new cases; 22,138 total cases (18,891 confirmed, 3,247 probable); 64,069 negatives; 351 deaths (+3); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

92 new cases; 22,138 total cases (18,891 confirmed, 3,247 probable); 64,069 negatives; 351 deaths (+3); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 46 new cases; 7,826 total cases (7,382 confirmed, 444 probable); 17,852 negatives; 219 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 7,826 total cases (7,382 confirmed, 444 probable); 17,852 negatives; 219 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 18 new cases; 5,684 total cases (4,389 confirmed, 1,295 probable); 13,644 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 5,684 total cases (4,389 confirmed, 1,295 probable); 13,644 negatives; 131 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 257 new cases; 67,776 total cases (54,809 confirmed; 12,967 probable); 197,076 negatives; 1,045 deaths (+3); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 19):

17013: 3,598 positives, 16,143 negatives - +33 since Nov. 15

17015: 2,146 positives, 7,904 negatives - +29 since Nov. 15

17050: 3,415 positives, 16,562 negatives - +48 since Nov. 15

17055: 3,834 positives, 18,706 negatives - +47 since Nov. 15

17011: 3,579 positives, 15,410 negatives - +41 since Nov. 15

17007: 518 positives, 2,042 negatives - +8 since Nov. 15

17065: 369 positives, 1,398 negatives - +6 since Nov. 15

17324: 415 positives, 1,424 negatives - +7 since Nov. 15

17241: 964 positives, 3,490 negatives - +16 since Nov. 15

17257: 2,432 positives, 7,879 negatives - +27 since Nov. 15

17240: 241 positives, 712 negatives - +13 since Nov. 15

17025: 1,627 positives, 6,363 negatives - +19 since Nov. 15

17070: 1,541 positives, 6,033 negatives - +26 since Nov. 15

17043: 526 positives, 2,299 negatives - +16 since Nov. 15

17019: 1,860 positives, 6,110 negatives - +36 since Nov. 15

17266: 32 positives, 137 negatives - +1 since Nov. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Nov. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 34 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 21 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 5; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 19 new cases since Nov. 12; 216 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 59 cases since Nov. 12; 295 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 19. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 31 new cases since Nov. 12; 190 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Nov. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Nov. 5; 85 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Nov. 12. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 73 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Nov. 19. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 new student cases and one employee cases since Nov. 12; 38 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 3 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Nov. 12; 80 student cases and 33 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 4 new student cases and one new staff cases since Nov. 12; 174 student cases and 23 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Nov. 15.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 231.7 (196.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 199 (195.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.9 (165.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198 (154.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (246.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.4 (170.7 previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 266.3 (262.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

