DOH: 105 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths reported for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths for Cumberland County Wednesday.
That marks the highest single-day total of new deaths for the county since seven were reported on Feb. 17. Cumberland County has the third highest number of deaths reported Wednesday, behind only Philadelphia and Allegheny counties which both had 10.
Wednesday's report included 243 test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (138) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 39.5% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 117.43. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 617.28.
The southcentral region's 13 counties reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Wednesday. That's the most deaths reported in the region since 17 were reported on Feb. 25. York County reported 199 new cases and four additional deaths, Dauphin County had 110 new cases, and Franklin County 95 new cases and two additional deaths.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County stayed at 93 in Wednesday's report, the same as Tuesday. There are 13 adults in intensive care (down six from Tuesday) and 13 on ventilators (down three from Tuesday). Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 89 currently staffed across the county, and 32 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Franklin County reports 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of eight from Tuesday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 120 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 71 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity rise to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 29)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 103 total cases (96 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 21 are fully vaccinated (20%) with three in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 61 are nonvaccinated (59%) with 19 in an ICU and eight on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. Five of the seven children hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 18 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and none on a ventilator) and 13 unvaccinated or status unknown (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 69.1% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 59 new cases; 11,953 total cases (9,843 confirmed, 2,110 probable); 42,888 negatives; 197 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 5,937 total cases (4,046 confirmed, 1,891 probable); 11,862 negatives; 150 deaths; 33.4% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 61 new cases; 15,433 total cases (12,095 confirmed, 3,338 probable); 45,456 negatives; 356 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 105 new cases; 25,165 total cases (19,937 confirmed, 5,228 probable); 96,437 negatives; 566 deaths (+6); 59.9% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 110 new cases; 31,496 total cases (27,143 confirmed, 4,353 probable); 122,533 negatives; 592 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 95 new cases; 19,707 total cases (16,463 confirmed, 3,244 probable); 62,842 negatives; 412 deaths (+2); 43% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 1,917 total cases (984 confirmed, 933 probable); 4,783 negatives; 25 deaths (+1); 29.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 25 new cases; 6,149 total cases (5,085 confirmed, 1,064 probable); 18,979 negatives; 144 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 2,605 total cases (2,360 confirmed, 245 probable); 6,279 negatives; 104 deaths (+2); 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 36 new cases; 18,923 total cases (16,223 confirmed, 2,700 probable); 60,784 negatives; 312 deaths (+1); 48.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases; 6,312 total cases (5,966 confirmed, 346 probable); 16,941 negatives; 185 deaths; 46.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 17 new cases; 4,743 total cases (3,666 confirmed, 1,077 probable); 12,645 negatives; 106 deaths; 44.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 199 new cases; 56,079 total cases (45,647 confirmed; 10,432 probable); 186,925 negatives; 901 deaths (+4); 52.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 29):
- 17013: 3,032 positives, 14,776 negatives - +67 since Sept. 24
- 17015: 1,815 positives, 7,303 negatives - +33 since Sept. 24
- 17050: 2,934 positives, 15,083 negatives - +70 since Sept. 24
- 17055: 3,281 positives, 17,492 negatives - +62 since Sept. 24
- 17011: 3,025 positives, 14,518 negatives - +48 since Sept. 24
- 17007: 443 positives, 1,840 negatives - +10 since Sept. 24
- 17065: 310 positives, 1,291 negatives - +8 since Sept. 24
- 17324: 343 positives, 1,368 negatives - +8 since Sept. 24
- 17241: 811 positives, 3,303 negatives - +28 since Sept. 24
- 17257: 2,142 positives, 7,519 negatives - +38 since Sept. 24
- 17240: 203 positives, 668 negatives - +4 since Sept. 24
- 17025: 1,367 positives, 5,890 negatives - +32 since Sept. 24
- 17070: 1,281 positives, 5,621 negatives - +33 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 448 positives, 2,129 negatives - +8 since Sept. 24
- 17019: 1,492 positives, 5,806 negatives - +39 since Sept. 24
- 17266: 23 positives, 131 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 27)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 24.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 3 cases since Sept. 24; 80 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): two new student cases since Sept. 24; 18 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Sept. 24; 107 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 25 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 24.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 9 new cases since Sept. 13; 32 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 49 student cases and six staff cases as of Sept. 27.
- Dickinson College: one new employee case since Sept. 24; 5 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: one new student and one new employee case since Sept. 24; 29 student cases and 12 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: no new cases since Sept. 24; 110 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.