DOH: 105 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths eported for Cumberland County Wednesday

Franklin County reports 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of eight from Tuesday), with four of 30 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 120 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 71 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 29 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.

Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.

By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.

Early Warning Dashboard