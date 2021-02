DOH: 105 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths for Cumberland County in Tuesday's data release.

Tuesday's report included 302 total test results, including 42 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (197) and confirmed positive tests (63) Tuesday, the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

Dickinson College has reported one new employee case and two new student cases of COVID-19 since last Tuesday, bringing its total since the start of testing on Jan. 22 to four cases.

Messiah University reported five new student cases and one new employee case since last Tuesday to bring its total to 23 cases for the spring term.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 188.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 728.18.

The county had 140 total deaths in January, the second deadliest month (162 deaths in December) of the pandemic.

There were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Tuesday's report, with nine in intensive care units, and five on ventilators.