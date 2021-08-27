DOH: 104 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, only third time county has topped 100 cases in last seven months

Thursday's report included 237 total test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (89), the county saw 38% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 48 in Friday's report, an increase of six from Thursday, with 17 in intensive care (an increase of three) and six on ventilators (an increase of two).

The southcentral region reported 633 cases Friday (the highest total since 662 cases on April 21) with six additional deaths. York County reported 160 cases, Dauphin County 119, and Franklin County 63.

The Health Department confirmed 3,509 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday and 22 more deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

