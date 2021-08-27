DOH: 104 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Friday, only third time county has topped 100 cases in last seven months

The state Department of Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday. That brings the county's total case count to 22,055 and the total number of deaths remains at 540.
Friday marks just the third time overall in the last seven months and the first time the county has topped 100 new cases in a day since April 13 (110), but the DOH said those case totals were boosted by a data dump from urgent care centers. The county also reported 393 new cases on Feb. 27, case totals directly attributed to a COVID outbreak at SCI Camp Hill prison. Feb. 2 is the last time before that with 102 cases.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 59.29 (the highest rate since April 24). Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 293.25 (the highest rate since May 1).
Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 9.1% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 107.7, up from 87.2 the previous week.
The county has 11 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
Thursday's report included 237 total test results, with 15 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (89), the county saw 38% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 48 in Friday's report, an increase of six from Thursday, with 17 in intensive care (an increase of three) and six on ventilators (an increase of two).
The southcentral region reported 633 cases Friday (the highest total since 662 cases on April 21) with six additional deaths. York County reported 160 cases, Dauphin County 119, and Franklin County 63.
The Health Department confirmed 3,509 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday and 22 more deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says 56.3% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 32 new cases; 10,423 total cases (8,589 confirmed, 1,834 probable); 40,489 negatives; 191 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 4,961 total cases (3,422 confirmed, 1,539 probable); 10,970 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 13,945 total cases (10,918 confirmed, 3,027 probable); 42,579 negatives; 346 deaths; 42.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 104 new cases; 22,055 total cases (17,658 confirmed, 4,397 probable); 90,076 negatives; 540 deaths; 56.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 119 new cases; 28,025 total cases (24,245 confirmed, 3,780 probable); 116,547 negatives; 575 deaths (+1); 52.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 63 new cases; 16,485 total cases (13,958 confirmed, 2,527 probable); 59,591 negatives; 380 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 6 new cases; 1,460 total cases (810 confirmed, 650 probable); 4,450 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.3% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 38 new cases; 5,406 total cases (4,528 confirmed, 878 probable); 17,813 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 2,262 total cases (2,033 confirmed, 229 probable); 5,934 negatives; 90 deaths (+2); 35.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 45 new cases; 17,009 total cases (14,671 confirmed, 2,338 probable); 58,132 negatives; 301 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 15 new cases; 5,610 total cases (5,294 confirmed, 316 probable); 16,146 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 4,082 total cases (3,176 confirmed, 906 probable); 11,828 negatives; 102 deaths (+1); 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 160 new cases; 49,830 total cases (40,522 confirmed, 9,308 probable); 174,970 negatives; 848 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 27):
- 17013: 2,646 positives, 13,663 negatives - +28 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,615 positives, 6,804 negatives - +24 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,586 positives, 13,966 negatives - +58 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,957 positives, 16,627 negatives - +28 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,772 positives, 13,638 negatives - +38 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 398 positives, 1,700 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 268 positives, 1,213 negatives - +1 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 281 positives, 1,295 negatives - +21 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 699 positives, 3,155 negatives - +10 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,870 positives, 6,942 negatives - +28 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 168 positives, 619 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,165 positives, 5,396 negatives - +15 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,139 positives, 5,251 negatives - +16 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 396 positives, 1,994 negatives - +4 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,305 positives, 5,387 negatives - +25 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (99.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (125.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.7 (87.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.0% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124 (153.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.3 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 114.3 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.0 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.1 (126 previous 7 days)