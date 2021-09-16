DOH: 104 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday; hospitalizations increase to 73

The state Department of Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday, the fourth time in the past six days new case totals have topped 100 in the county.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 73 in Thursday's report (up six from Wednesday), the first time hospitalizations in the county topped 70 since Feb. 23. There are 18 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 23 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 305 total test results, with 30 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (201) and confirmed positive tests (74), the county saw 26.9% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 92.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 476.77.

The southcentral region reported 999 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 261 cases (and seven deaths), Franklin County 137 and Lebanon County 97. The region reported 11 deaths.

The DOH confirmed 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, with 2,323 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 560 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.