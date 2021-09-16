DOH: 104 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday; hospitalizations increase to 73

The state Department of Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Thursday, the fourth time in the past six days new case totals have topped 100 in the county.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 73 in Thursday's report (up six from Wednesday), the first time hospitalizations in the county topped 70 since Feb. 23. There are 18 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain available in the county and 23 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Thursday's report included 305 total test results, with 30 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (201) and confirmed positive tests (74), the county saw 26.9% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 92.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 476.77.
The southcentral region reported 999 cases Thursday, with York County reporting 261 cases (and seven deaths), Franklin County 137 and Lebanon County 97. The region reported 11 deaths.
The DOH confirmed 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday, with 2,323 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 560 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
School district case counts (updated Sept. 14)
Big Spring School District: 14 (active cases in past 14 days as of Sept. 10)
Carlisle Area School District: 35 cases
Camp Hill School District: 9 cases
Cumberland Valley School District: 46 cases (reporting cases with school exposure)
Mechanicsburg Area School District: 11 cases (currently being monitored as of Sept. 13)
West Shore School District: 32 student cases and 3 staff cases (active cases in the past 14 days as of Sept. 9)
Penn State Health update (Sept. 15)
Penn State Health started listing a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week tracking cases at from each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Wednesday's update shows 91 total cases (84 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 from fully-vaccinated individuals (13.1%) and 79 from non-vaccinated or unknown status patients (87%). Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 22 COVID patients, four are fully-vaccinated (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated or status unknown (six in an ICU and three on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The entire state is considered to have "high" transmission, according to the latest update from the CDC.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 67.5% have been fully vaccinated.
As of Monday the CDC reports 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 60 new cases; 11,2348 total cases (9,305 confirmed, 2,043 probable); 42,150 negatives; 194 deaths (+1); 46.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 66 new cases; 5,423 total cases (3,707 confirmed, 1,716 probable); 11,468 negatives; 146 deaths; 32.5% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 74 new cases; 14,719 total cases (11,496 confirmed, 3,223 probable); 44,311 negatives; 349 deaths; 44% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 104 new cases; 23,705 total cases (18,859 confirmed, 4,846 probable); 93,296 negatives; 550 deaths; 58.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 81 new cases; 29,879 total cases (25,726 confirmed, 4,153 probable); 119,676 negatives; 582 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 137 new cases; 18,337 total cases (15,425 confirmed, 2,912 probable); 61,863 negatives; 395 deaths (+1); 41.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 1,729 total cases (907 confirmed, 822 probable); 4,626 negatives; 21 deaths (+1); 28.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 42 new cases; 5,792 total cases (4,829 confirmed, 963 probable); 18,562 negatives; 142 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 2,441 total cases (2,200 confirmed, 241 probable); 6,096 negatives; 100 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 97 new cases; 18,199 total cases (15,599 confirmed, 2,600 probable); 59,642 negatives; 309 deaths; 47.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 5,928 total cases (5,603 confirmed, 325 probable); 16,578 negatives; 184 deaths; 45% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 4,419 total cases (3,412 confirmed, 1,007 probable); 12,320 negatives; 103 deaths (+1); 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 261 new cases; 53,323 total cases (43,291 confirmed; 10,032 probable); 182,249 negatives; 876 deaths (+7); 51.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 16):
- 17013: 2,841 positives, 14,121 negatives - +64 since Sept. 10
- 17015: 1,723 positives, 7,055 negatives - +33 since Sept. 10
- 17050: 2,778 positives, 14,546 negatives - +62 since Sept. 10
- 17055: 3,123 positives, 17,108 negatives - +49 since Sept. 10
- 17011: 2,898 positives, 14,089 negatives - +48 since Sept. 10
- 17007: 416 positives, 1,774 negatives - +8 since Sept. 10
- 17065: 284 positives, 1,260 negatives - +5 since Sept. 10
- 17324: 328 positives, 1,339 negatives - +23 since Sept. 10
- 17241: 747 positives, 3,229 negatives - +16 since Sept. 10
- 17257: 2,025 positives, 7,323 negatives - +48 since Sept. 10
- 17240: 192 positives, 660 negatives - +9 since Sept. 10
- 17025: 1,297 positives, 5,700 negatives - +47 since Sept. 10
- 17070: 1,200 positives, 5,431 negatives - +26 since Sept. 10
- 17043: 428 positives, 2,068 negatives - +13 since Sept. 10
- 17019: 1,389 positives, 5,580 negatives - +26 since Sept. 10
- 17266: 23 positives, 124 negatives - +0 since Sept. 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 3-9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (142.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.5 (198 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (142.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 189.4 (155.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 363.8 (267.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.1 (166.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 190.2 (125.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 216 (177.7 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.