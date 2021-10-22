DOH: 103 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported 103 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Friday.

The county has reported 41 deaths in October, the highest total since 113 in January. The county reported 21 COVID-related deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 110 in Friday's report, down four from Thursday. There are 17 adults in intensive care (down one from Thursday) and 16 on ventilators (up one from Thursday). Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 32 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 267 test results, with 42 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (164) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 27.1% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 93.86. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 549.

The southcentral region reported 820 cases and 16 new deaths Friday, with 252 cases and two deaths in York County, 90 cases and five deaths in Dauphin County and 75 cases and two deaths in Blair County.

Franklin County reports 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down 12 from Thursday), with nine of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 11 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 friday (up one from Thursday), with 29 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 73 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 28 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, the same number of cases as was reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,189.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fourth week in a row with 5,877 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 54,503.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity decrease to 11.1% for the week of Oct. 15-21, down from 11.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 158.3, down from 213.1 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the second lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 15-21 at 4.5% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 89.5.

Forest County has the lowest percent positivity for the week at 3.1%

Penn State Health update (Oct. 20)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 118 total cases (116 adults, 2 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 27 are fully vaccinated (22.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (64.4%) with 26 adults in an ICU and 10 adults on a ventilator, and 15 are unknown status patients. Both children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 27 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 18 unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (two in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.4% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 22):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 50 new cases; 13,026 total cases (10,683 confirmed, 2,343 probable); 43,792 negatives; 218 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 33 new cases; 6,662 total cases (4,520 confirmed, 2,142 probable); 12,340 negatives; 167 deaths (+1); 34.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 75 new cases; 16,945 total cases (13,361 confirmed, 3,584 probable); 46,718 negatives; 378 deaths (+2); 45.8% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 103 new cases; 27,699 total cases (21,715 confirmed, 5,984 probable); 100,477 negatives; 608 deaths; 61.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 90 new cases; 34,227 total cases (29,400 confirmed, 4,827 probable); 126,906 negatives; 634 deaths (+5); 57.8% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 67 new cases; 21,442 total cases (17,548 confirmed, 3,894 probable); 63,924 negatives; 450 deaths (+3); 44.8% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,189 total cases (1,086 confirmed, 1,103 probable); 4,928 negatives; 28 deaths; 30.5% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 6,731 total cases (5,553 confirmed, 1,178 probable); 20,193 negatives; 155 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 2,837 total cases (2,578 confirmed, 259 probable); 6,572 negatives; 115 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 50 new cases; 20,308 total cases (17,374 confirmed, 2,934 probable); 62,467 negatives; 327 deaths (+2); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 7,091 total cases (6,702 confirmed, 389 probable); 17,418 negatives; 192 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 16 new cases; 5,206 total cases (4,015 confirmed, 1,191 probable); 13,088 negatives; 119 deaths; 46.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 252 new cases; 61,118 total cases (49,788 confirmed; 11,330 probable); 192,457 negatives; 953 deaths (+2); 54.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 22):

17013: 3,339 positives, 15,459 negatives - +45 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,998 positives, 7,598 negatives - +46 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,166 positives, 15,855 negatives - +68 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,544 positives, 18,085 negatives - +65 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,282 positives, 15,148 negatives - +50 since Oct. 15

17007: 477 positives, 1,930 negatives - +8 since Oct. 15

17065: 343 positives, 1,348 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17324: 377 positives, 1,402 negatives - +12 since Oct. 15

17241: 894 positives, 3,405 negatives - +12 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,298 positives, 7,692 negatives - +36 since Oct. 15

17240: 216 positives, 689 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,511 positives, 6,133 negatives - +29 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,409 positives, 5,836 negatives - +35 since Oct. 15

17043: 484 positives, 2,216 negatives - +9 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,653 positives, 5,982 negatives - +37 since Oct. 15

17266: 27 positives, 136 negatives - +1 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 10 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Oct. 14; 144 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.4 (202.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 241.7 (220.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 158.3 (213.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 204.5 (226.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (176.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 200.3 (249.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (20.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (237.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 247.4 (289.5 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

