DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 56.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.5% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.