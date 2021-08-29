DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Sunday.
Sunday's report included 234 total test results, with 33 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (68), the county saw 33.8% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 71.57, the highest rate since March 5. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 324.03, the highest rate since April 26.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 54 in Sunday's report, an increase of two from Saturday, with 18 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
The county sits at 13 deaths reported for the month of August after reporting three in July and two in June. The county reported 13 deaths in May.
Cumberland County showed an increase in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 9.1% for the week of Aug. 20-26, up from 7.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 107.7, up from 87.2 the previous week.
The southcentral region reported 524 cases Sunday, with no additional deaths. York County reported 146 cases, Dauphin County 89, and Lebanon County 41.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the region. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 56.8% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 65.5% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.1% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 21, marking an increase from the 98.6% estimated for the week ending Aug. 14.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 98.3% for the one-week period ending Aug. 14.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 92.5% of cases through July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers n the southcentral region (for Aug. 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 31 new cases; 10,504 total cases (8,648 confirmed, 1,856 probable); 40,648 negatives; 191 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 4,991 total cases (3,447 confirmed, 1,544 probable); 11,003 negatives; 144 deaths; 31.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 31 new cases; 14,014 total cases (10,976 confirmed, 3,038 probable); 42,718 negatives; 346 deaths; 43% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 101 new cases; 22,239 total cases (17,788 confirmed, 4,451 probable); 90,412 negatives; 542 deaths; 56.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 89 new cases; 28,205 total cases (24,382 confirmed, 3,823 probable); 116,879 negatives; 576 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 32 new cases; 16,584 total cases (14,042 confirmed, 2,542 probable); 59,793 negatives; 380 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,472 total cases (819 confirmed, 653 probable); 4,472 negatives; 18 deaths; 27.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 5,435 total cases (4,548 confirmed, 887 probable); 17,868 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,281 total cases (2,046 confirmed, 235 probable); 5,941 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 41 new cases; 17,101 total cases (14,745 confirmed, 2,356 probable); 58,301 negatives; 302 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 5,627 total cases (5,308 confirmed, 319 probable); 16,193 negatives; 183 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 4,114 total cases (3,191 confirmed, 923 probable); 11,865 negatives; 102 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 146 new cases; 50,118 total cases (40,759 confirmed, 9,359 probable); 175,694 negatives; 848 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 29):
- 17013: 2,669 positives, 13,711 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,626 positives, 6,836 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,613 positives, 14,030 negatives - +85 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,977 positives, 16,676 negatives - +48 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,785 positives, 13,700 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 399 positives, 1,709 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 270 positives, 1,216 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 285 positives, 1,296 negatives - +25 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 703 positives, 3,158 negatives - +14 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,877 positives, 6,973 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 169 positives, 621 negatives - +5 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,183 positives, 5,417 negatives - +33 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,143 positives, 5,283 negatives - +20 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 398 positives, 2,003 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,316 positives, 5,405 negatives - +36 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.5% last 7 days (6.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (99.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.4 (125.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.7 (87.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.0% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124 (153.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.3 (125.8 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 114.3 (121.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.0 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.1 (126 previous 7 days)