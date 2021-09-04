DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Saturday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford and Sullivan counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

The southcentral region reported 854 cases Saturday. York County reported 234 cases, Dauphin County 149, Franklin County 89 and Lebanon County 79. Ten of the 13 counties in the region reported 20 or more new cases Saturday, with seven reporting 40 or more new cases.

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 57.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.