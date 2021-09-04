DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday. That's the third time the county has topped 100 new cases in a day in the last nine days.
Saturday's report included 266 total test results, with 14 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (165) and confirmed positive tests (87), the county saw 34.5% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stayed flat at 52 in Saturday's report, the same as Friday, with 14 adults in intensive care and four on ventilators.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 74.43, the highest rate since March 5. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 380.87, the highest rate since March 12.
Cumberland County stayed flat in percent positivity and showed an increase in incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity remain at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Franklin County had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at 261.2, with Fulton County sitting at No. 5 in the state at 213.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Bradford and Sullivan counties. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
The southcentral region reported 854 cases Saturday. York County reported 234 cases, Dauphin County 149, Franklin County 89 and Lebanon County 79. Ten of the 13 counties in the region reported 20 or more new cases Saturday, with seven reporting 40 or more new cases.
In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 57.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In CDC estimates, the delta variant accounted for 99.4% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States for the one-week period ending Aug. 28, marking an increase from the 99.1% estimated for the week ending Aug. 21.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant is estimated to account for 99.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19, representing an increase from an estimated 99% for the one-week period ending Aug. 21.
In Pennsylvania, the delta variant accounted for 98% of cases through Aug. 14.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 43 new cases; 10,725 total cases (8,828 confirmed, 1,897 probable); 41,162 negatives; 192 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 5,078 total cases (3,489 confirmed, 1,589 probable); 11,156 negatives; 145 deaths (+1); 31.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 14,214 total cases (11,110 confirmed, 3,104 probable); 43,092 negatives; 346 deaths; 43.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 101 new cases; 22,659 total cases (18,125 confirmed, 4,534 probable); 91,272 negatives; 547 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 149 new cases; 28,724 total cases (24,812 confirmed, 3,912 probable); 117,759 negatives; 578 deaths; 53.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 89 new cases; 17,096 total cases (14,438 confirmed, 2,658 probable); 60,425 negatives; 382 deaths (+1); 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 1,560 total cases (849 confirmed, 711 probable); 4,525 negatives; 19 deaths; 27.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 5,545 total cases (4,641 confirmed, 904 probable); 18,043 negatives; 139 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 2,332 total cases (2,096 confirmed, 236 probable); 5,981 negatives; 90 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 79 new cases; 17,402 total cases (14,983 confirmed, 2,419 probable); 58,694 negatives; 305 deaths; 46.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 14 new cases; 5,703 total cases (5,385 confirmed, 318 probable); 16,324 negatives; 183 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 4,199 total cases (3,260 confirmed, 939 probable); 11,993 negatives; 102 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 234 new cases; 51,117 total cases (41,527 confirmed, 9,590 probable); 177,722 negatives; 855 deaths (+1); 50.6% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 4):
- 17013: 2,728 positives, 13,847 negatives - +59 since Aug. 30
- 17015: 1,656 positives, 6,891 negatives - +30 since Aug. 30
- 17050: 2,666 positives, 14,226 negatives - +53 since Aug. 30
- 17055: 3,030 positives, 16,804 negatives - +53 since Aug. 30
- 17011: 2,819 positives, 13,816 negatives - +34 since Aug. 30
- 17007: 404 positives, 1,732 negatives - +5 since Aug. 30
- 17065: 273 positives, 1,231 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17324: 296 positives, 1,311 negatives - +11 since Aug. 30
- 17241: 717 positives, 3,172 negatives - +28 since Aug. 30
- 17257: 1,910 positives, 7,070 negatives - +33 since Aug. 30
- 17240: 172 positives, 631 negatives - +3 since Aug. 30
- 17025: 1,213 positives, 5,505 negatives - +30 since Aug. 30
- 17070: 1,164 positives, 5,327 negatives - +21 since Aug. 30
- 17043: 408 positives, 2,018 negatives - +10 since Aug. 30
- 17019: 1,342 positives, 5,452 negatives - +26 since Aug. 30
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 30
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 27 - Sept. 2):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 134.9 (124.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.1 (159.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.9 (133 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.1 (142.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 261.2 (196.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.6 (130.5 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.2 (142.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.4 (154.3 previous 7 days)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.