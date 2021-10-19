DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death for Cumberland County Tuesday

The state Department of Health reported 101 cases of COVID-19 and one death for Cumberland County Tuesday.

The county has now reported 33 deaths in October, the highest total since 36 in February. The county totaled 21 deaths in September.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 114 in Tuesday's report, down one from Monday. There are 22 adults in intensive care (down five from Monday) and 15 on ventilators (down two from Monday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Monday's report included 236 test results, with 54 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (135) and confirmed positive tests (47), the county saw 25.8% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 104.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 569.92.

The southcentral region reported 816 cases and 17 new deaths Tuesday, with 181 cases in York County, 131 in Dauphin County and 119 in Franklin County.

Franklin County reports 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (three more than Monday), with seven of 31 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (eight more than Monday), with 25 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 65 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 37 adults in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the seventh week of the school year, the department reported another 118 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 5-12, a decrease of 58 from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,070.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the third week in a row with 6,433 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 48,617.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity decrease to 11.5% for the week of Oct. 8-14, down from 13.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 198.1, down from 264.8 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, holds the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 8-14 at 4.7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 93.2.

Penn State Health update (Oct. 18)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 122 total cases (118 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 23 are fully vaccinated (18.8%) with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 76 are nonvaccinated (62.2%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 23 are unknown status patients. All four children hospitalized are unvaccinated, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 26 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 17 unvaccinated adults (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients. Seven are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU) and three are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 61.7% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 71.2% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 19):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 41 new cases; 12,883 total cases (10,586 confirmed, 2,297 probable); 43,682 negatives; 215 deaths (+4); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 12,883 total cases (10,586 confirmed, 2,297 probable); 43,682 negatives; 215 deaths (+4); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 24 new cases; 6,567 total cases (4,451 confirmed, 2,116 probable); 12,290 negatives; 161 deaths (+1); 34.2% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 6,567 total cases (4,451 confirmed, 2,116 probable); 12,290 negatives; 161 deaths (+1); 34.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 60 new cases; 16,750 total cases (13,191 confirmed, 3,559 probable); 46,627 negatives; 372 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 16,750 total cases (13,191 confirmed, 3,559 probable); 46,627 negatives; 372 deaths (+3); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 101 new cases; 27,399 total cases (21,547 confirmed, 5,852 probable); 100,019 negatives; 600 deaths (+1); 61.7% of county population vaccinated

101 new cases; 27,399 total cases (21,547 confirmed, 5,852 probable); 100,019 negatives; 600 deaths (+1); 61.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 131 new cases; 33,952 total cases (29,163 confirmed, 4,789 probable); 126,443 negatives; 625 deaths; 57.6% of county population vaccinated

131 new cases; 33,952 total cases (29,163 confirmed, 4,789 probable); 126,443 negatives; 625 deaths; 57.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 119 new cases; 21,284 total cases (17,463 confirmed, 3,821 probable); 63,758 negatives; 438 deaths (+2); 44.7% of county population vaccinated

119 new cases; 21,284 total cases (17,463 confirmed, 3,821 probable); 63,758 negatives; 438 deaths (+2); 44.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 2,150 total cases (1,078 confirmed, 1,072 probable); 4,917 negatives; 27 deaths (+1); 30.3% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 2,150 total cases (1,078 confirmed, 1,072 probable); 4,917 negatives; 27 deaths (+1); 30.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 36 new cases; 6,686 total cases (5,515 confirmed, 1,171 probable); 20,000 negatives; 152 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 6,686 total cases (5,515 confirmed, 1,171 probable); 20,000 negatives; 152 deaths; 46% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 8 new cases; 2,803 total cases (2,546 confirmed, 257 probable); 6,550 negatives; 114 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 2,803 total cases (2,546 confirmed, 257 probable); 6,550 negatives; 114 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 52 new cases; 20,157 total cases (17,248 confirmed, 2,909 probable); 62,242 negatives; 324 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

52 new cases; 20,157 total cases (17,248 confirmed, 2,909 probable); 62,242 negatives; 324 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 17 new cases; 6,990 total cases (6,602 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,356 negatives; 190 deaths (+2); 48% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 6,990 total cases (6,602 confirmed, 388 probable); 17,356 negatives; 190 deaths (+2); 48% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 5,156 total cases (3,975 confirmed, 1,181 probable); 13,041 negatives; 116 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 5,156 total cases (3,975 confirmed, 1,181 probable); 13,041 negatives; 116 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 181 new cases; 60,440 total cases (49,259 confirmed; 11,181 probable); 191,819 negatives; 945 deaths (+3); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 19):

17013: 3,327 positives, 15,388 negatives - +33 since Oct. 15

17015: 1,970 positives, 7,563 negatives - +18 since Oct. 15

17050: 3,138 positives, 15,778 negatives - +40 since Oct. 15

17055: 3,520 positives, 18,016 negatives - +41 since Oct. 15

17011: 3,258 positives, 15,050 negatives - +26 since Oct. 15

17007: 474 positives, 1,922 negatives - +5 since Oct. 15

17065: 341 positives, 1,342 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17324: 367 positives, 1,398 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17241: 886 positives, 3,396 negatives - +4 since Oct. 15

17257: 2,284 positives, 7,667 negatives - +22 since Oct. 15

17240: 214 positives, 684 negatives - +2 since Oct. 15

17025: 1,499 positives, 6,105 negatives - +17 since Oct. 15

17070: 1,395 positives, 5,817 negatives - +21 since Oct. 15

17043: 481 positives, 2,207 negatives - +6 since Oct. 15

17019: 1,636 positives, 5,960 negatives - +20 since Oct. 15

17266: 26 positives, 135 negatives - +0 since Oct. 15

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 21 student cases and 7 staff cases as of Oct. 15. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 11 new cases since Oct. 11; 141 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 17 student cases and 1 staff case since Oct. 14; 54 student cases and 7 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 11 cases since Oct. 14; 167 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 9 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 16. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 3 new cases since Oct. 13; 136 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.) South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 2 new cases since Oct. 12; 68 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 45 student cases and 5 staff cases as of Oct. 14. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and no employee cases since Oct. 14; 29 student cases and 22 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: no new student cases since Oct. 14; 46 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 10 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Oct. 14; 144 student cases and 16 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 195.6 (220.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 229.1 (262.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.1 (264.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.7 (302.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (18.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 167.1 (274.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (14.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.8 (285.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 235.6 (276.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 284.2 (298.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

