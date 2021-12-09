DOH: 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

Cumberland, Dauphin and Franklin counties each saw fewer new cases of COVID-19 than in the past days, while York County saw nearly double the number of new daily cases in the latest Department of Health update.

The DOH reported on its dashboard that Cumberland County had 100 new cases of the disease - which is a lower number than it has been the past few days. With a lower daily count, the percent positivity also fell from where it was hovering around the 50% mark. Judging by just the number of confirmed positive tests reported (84) and the number of negative tests reported (152) Thursday, the county saw only 35.6% of its tests come back positive.

Along with Cumberland County, Dauphin and Franklin counties also saw fewer new cases of COVID-19 compared to other days this week. Dauphin County had 137 cases (only a little less than the 141 cases in Wednesday's update), and Franklin County had 104 new cases, which is much less than the 147 cases Wednesday.

Franklin County, however, had the highest increase in deaths Thursday with three new deaths reported. two deaths were reported each in York and Blair counties, and one death was reported each in Cumberland, Adams, Bedford, Dauphin, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties.

While Cumberland County saw a one-day reduction in the number of new cases, York County saw a significant rise. York had 256 new cases in Wednesday's update, but it had 446 new cases in Thursday's update. Lebanon County also saw a day-to-day increase, rising from 90 new cases Wednesday to 121 new cases Thursday.

The DOH reported this week that it will only issue weekly reports instead of daily reports, though it will continue to update its data online on a daily basis.

“One of the things we have learned over the past 21 months is that following trends over a week or longer provides a clearer picture of what is happening," Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Tuesday. "To help people better understand, our team will continue to update the various dashboards on a daily basis and we will shift from a daily news release of numbers, to a seven-day reporting of important trends.”

With just the single-day fall in numbers, Cumberland County also saw a decline in the number of hospitalized patients, though those with severe infections grew. Cumberland County had 122 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Thursday's update, which is seven fewer than in Wednesday's update. However, there are 20 adults now in the ICU and 18 on ventilators, which is a rise of three patients in each category. Of the 116 currently staffed ICU beds, only seven are still available.

While Cumberland County saw a decrease in overall patients, Dauphin County saw a much larger increase than usual in the number of its hospitalized patients. The county had 165 patients in Thursday's update - 48 more than in Wednesday's update. Of those patients, 44 are in the ICU (up from 33 Wednesday) and 33 were on ventilators (up from 20). Of the 198 staffed ICU beds, 23 were still available.

Franklin County also saw an increase in the number of patients, rising from 94 Wednesday to 106 Thursday. Of those patients, 17 are in the ICU (down from 19) and 14 were on ventilators (up from 12). Of the currently staffed 33 beds, four were still available.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 14th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Nov. 24-30, a decrease of 14 from the 140 cases reported last week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 1,891.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased with 6,574 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 94,234.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity increased to 17.8% for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 243.1, up from 226.9 the previous week.

Perry County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 30.8% (up from 22% the previous week) — the third highest percent positivity for the week behind Warren (34.6%) and Potter (33.8%) counties. Perry's incidence rate jumped to 406.3 (up from 268 the previous week).

Seven counties in the state showed incidence rates above 500 for the week. Potter County topped the list at 568.8.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 at 7% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 106.4.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 8)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Friday. Thirty are fully vaccinated (19%) with nine in an ICU and five on ventilators; 109 are nonvaccinated (69%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 19 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized and one is in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 34 COVID patients. Six are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients, five of them unvaccinated (two in an ICU, one on a ventilator); one is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 58.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 66.9% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 9):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 66 new cases; 15,276 total cases (12,314 confirmed, 2,962 probable); 45,143 negatives; 252 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 9):

17013: 3,856 positives, 16,412 negatives - +69 since Dec. 3

17015: 2,314 positives, 8,059 negatives - +49 since Dec. 3

17050: 3,693 positives, 17,112 negatives - +86 since Dec. 3

17055: 4,108 positives, 19,008 negatives - +93 since Dec. 3

17011: 3,751 positives, 15,724 negatives - +51 since Dec. 3

17007: 564 positives, 2,098 negatives - +13 since Dec. 3

17065: 419 positives, 1,419 negatives - +14 since Dec. 3

17324: 458 positives, 1,439 negatives - +13 since Dec. 3

17241: 1,046 positives, 3,533 negatives - +28 since Dec. 3

17257: 2,588 positives, 7,937 negatives - +56 since Dec. 3

17240: 264 positives, 711 negatives - +4 since Dec. 3

17025: 1,765 positives, 6,539 negatives - +54 since Dec. 3

17070: 1,656 positives, 6,141 negatives - +27 since Dec. 3

17043: 564 positives, 2,354 negatives - +15 since Dec. 3

17019: 2,013 positives, 6,217 negatives - +32 since Dec. 3

17266: 37 positives, 140 negatives - +0 since Dec. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 3)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 10 new student cases and no new staff cases since Nov. 19; 95 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 6 new cases since Nov. 19; 222 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Nov. 23. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 60 cases since Nov. 19; 355 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 63 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 37 new cases since Nov. 19; 227 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 2. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 18 new cases since Nov. 12; 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 28 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 3. Dickinson College : 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

: 17 new student cases and 3 employee cases since Nov. 19; 55 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 3. Messiah University : 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2.

: 25 new student cases and 14 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 105 student cases and 47 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 2. Shippensburg University: 35 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Nov. 19; 209 student cases and 28 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 3.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.8 (264.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 240.8 (198 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.1 (226.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 221.0 (216.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 22.5% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 283.2 (206.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 20.6% last 7 days (19.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 299.7 (322.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 30.8% last 7 days (22% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 406.3 (268.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 344.3 (330.0 previous 7 days)