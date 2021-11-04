DOH: 100 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death for Cumberland County Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 81 in Thursday's report, down eight from Wednesday. There are 17 adults in intensive care (down two from Wednesday) and 18 on ventilators (up one from Wednesday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 104 currently staffed across the county, and 35 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Thursday's report included 252 test results, with 39 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (152) and confirmed positive tests (61), the county saw 28.6% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up three from Wednesday), with five of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 12 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are nine adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (up one from Wednesday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 33 adults in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported 72 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 20-26, a decrease of 46 from the 118 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,261.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fifth week in a row with 5,238 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 59,743.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 8.5% for the week of Oct. 22-28, down from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 123.9, down from 156.7 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 22-28 at 3.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 63.9.

Montgomery, Philadelphia and Sullivan counties all dropped out of high transmission status for COVID, with both listed as substantial spread.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 3)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 86 total cases (81 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 12 are fully vaccinated (14.8%) with five in an ICU and two on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (74%) with 19 adults in an ICU and 9 adults on a ventilator, and 10 are unknown status patients. Three of five children hospitalized are unvaccinated (two are unknown status), with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 15 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and one on a ventilator) and 11 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Five are not fully vaccinated (one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Montgomery, Sullivan and Philadelphia counties which have dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 72.7% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Nov. 4):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 44 new cases; 13,526 total cases (11,044 confirmed, 2,482 probable); 44,211 negatives; 230 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 13,526 total cases (11,044 confirmed, 2,482 probable); 44,211 negatives; 230 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 41 new cases; 6,951 total cases (4,731 confirmed, 2,220 probable); 12,500 negatives; 175 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 6,951 total cases (4,731 confirmed, 2,220 probable); 12,500 negatives; 175 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 79 new cases; 17,937 total cases (14,128 confirmed, 3,809 probable); 47,264 negatives; 396 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated

79 new cases; 17,937 total cases (14,128 confirmed, 3,809 probable); 47,264 negatives; 396 deaths (+1); 46.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 100 new cases; 28,548 total cases (22,290 confirmed, 6,258 probable); 102,319 negatives; 634 deaths (+1); 63% of county population vaccinated

100 new cases; 28,548 total cases (22,290 confirmed, 6,258 probable); 102,319 negatives; 634 deaths (+1); 63% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 97 new cases; 35,254 total cases (30,231 confirmed, 5,023 probable); 128,685 negatives; 656 deaths; 58.9% of county population vaccinated

97 new cases; 35,254 total cases (30,231 confirmed, 5,023 probable); 128,685 negatives; 656 deaths; 58.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 63 new cases; 22,117 total cases (17,972 confirmed, 4,145 probable); 64,522 negatives; 465 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

63 new cases; 22,117 total cases (17,972 confirmed, 4,145 probable); 64,522 negatives; 465 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 2,305 total cases (1,137 confirmed, 1,168 probable); 5,029 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 2,305 total cases (1,137 confirmed, 1,168 probable); 5,029 negatives; 32 deaths; 31.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 18 new cases; 6,936 total cases (5,695 confirmed, 1,241 probable); 20,863 negatives; 164 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 6,936 total cases (5,695 confirmed, 1,241 probable); 20,863 negatives; 164 deaths (+2); 47.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 2,960 total cases (2,698 confirmed, 262 probable); 6,687 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 2,960 total cases (2,698 confirmed, 262 probable); 6,687 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 71 new cases; 20,899 total cases (17,872 confirmed, 3,027 probable); 63,296 negatives; 339 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

71 new cases; 20,899 total cases (17,872 confirmed, 3,027 probable); 63,296 negatives; 339 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 28 new cases; 7,402 total cases (7,002 confirmed, 400 probable); 17,628 negatives; 202 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 7,402 total cases (7,002 confirmed, 400 probable); 17,628 negatives; 202 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 21 new cases; 5,381 total cases (4,143 confirmed, 1,238 probable); 13,341 negatives; 126 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 5,381 total cases (4,143 confirmed, 1,238 probable); 13,341 negatives; 126 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 275 new cases; 63,629 total cases (51,741 confirmed; 11,888 probable); 194,699 negatives; 993 deaths (+3); 55.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Nov. 4):

17013: 3,421 positives, 15,863 negatives - +45 since Oct. 29

17015: 2,042 positives, 7,739 negatives - +20 since Oct. 29

17050: 3,246 positives, 16,174 negatives - +40 since Oct. 29

17055: 3,653 positives, 18,340 negatives - +47 since Oct. 29

17011: 3,358 positives, 15,369 negatives - +28 since Oct. 29

17007: 485 positives, 1,971 negatives - +4 since Oct. 29

17065: 348 positives, 1,371 negatives - +1 since Oct. 29

17324: 399 positives, 1,417 negatives - +10 since Oct. 29

17241: 917 positives, 3,448 negatives - +10 since Oct. 29

17257: 2,351 positives, 7,799 negatives - +25 since Oct. 29

17240: 227 positives, 701 negatives - +6 since Oct. 29

17025: 1,557 positives, 6,248 negatives - +15 since Oct. 29

17070: 1,450 positives, 5,931 negatives - +16 since Oct. 29

17043: 496 positives, 2,247 negatives - +4 since Oct. 29

17019: 1,720 positives, 6,043 negatives - +27 since Oct. 29

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 13 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 163 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.5 (175.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (236.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.5% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.9 (156.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.9 (197.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.7 (169.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.2 (201.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (164.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 245.2 (258.1 previous 7 days)

