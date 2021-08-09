DOH: 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Cumberland County added another 100 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,165.

That marks the highest weekend total since the Department of Health stopped updating the case counts on Saturday and Sunday in mid-June.

The county recorded 312 new cases of the coronavirus from Aug. 1-8, which is well above the 233 cases reported during the entire month of July.

Increasing case counts and higher positivity levels are among the factors that have landed five of the 13 counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, on the Centers for Disease Control's list of counties considered to have "high" levels of community transmission. That is the highest designation in the CDC classification system.

Those counties are Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry.

Another four counties are classified as being in "substantial" community transmission. They are Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon and York.

The remaining counties of Blair, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin are considered to be in "moderate" community transmission.