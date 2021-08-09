 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOH: 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend
0 Comments
alert featured

DOH: 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID March to remember 1

The names of several hundred people who have died from COVID-19 are written on yellow hearts and taped to memorial boards Saturday at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township. The board was part of the COVID: March to Remember. 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

School districts already in the midst of forming back to school policies now have new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confer.Making a reversal from previous guidance, the agency announced it now recommends masking in schools. We know from the pandemic it works kids who were in person schooling last year we did pretty well we know masking works, said Dr. Joseph Perno, the chief medical officer at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg. Dr. Perno said hes seen a massive increase in the number of overall kids testing positive, though most are able to go home from the emergency room. We know masks are the best way to protect our children and we need to remember right now the high majority of our children are not even eligible for the vaccine, he said. However, mask policies vary by state, and in many places by district. It really is so dependent upon where you are and which school district youre in. So its hard to generalize across the country, said Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. What should be the policy? I think its easier to start off strong and then ease up once there is less transmission in your community.Some states are reviewing the guidance.The California state officials said Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, including masking and vaccination, if they are eligible. A parent group already filed suit over masks in schools. In Missouri, the states attorney general previously filed a lawsuit to stop a mask mandate in St. Louis County and the St. Louis. Alabamas guidelines will include recommendations of universal masking in schools, however schools can choose whether to follow the guidelines, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Georgias largest school system, Gwinnett County, made them a requirement. Meanwhile, Governors in Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi Arizona and Florida doubled down against mask mandates, leaving the choice up to families. Several Florida school districts discussed masks this week. We know two people that have passed away from COVID and granted we hear all those reports that its not as serious for children but there are those ones and nobody wants their kids to be the one, said parent Brooke Elkins, who explained she wants to see a mandate for K-8th students, which are not eligible for the vaccine until age 12. Being a special needs student it aggravated and exasperated his OCD, his anxiety, caused regressive behavior issues, it resulted in a lot of trauma for him and he even voiced that he didnt want to wear a mask at school, said Jennifer Rogers, a parent of a student with special needs. Rogers said she doesnt believe masks are effective, but thinks it should be optional without stigma or separation of students. According to CDC data, more than 60 percent of US counties have substantial or high transmission levels.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Cumberland County added another 100 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,165.

That marks the highest weekend total since the Department of Health stopped updating the case counts on Saturday and Sunday in mid-June.

The county recorded 312 new cases of the coronavirus from Aug. 1-8, which is well above the 233 cases reported during the entire month of July.

Increasing case counts and higher positivity levels are among the factors that have landed five of the 13 counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, on the Centers for Disease Control's list of counties considered to have "high" levels of community transmission. That is the highest designation in the CDC classification system.

Those counties are Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry.

Another four counties are classified as being in "substantial" community transmission. They are Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon and York.

The remaining counties of Blair, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin are considered to be in "moderate" community transmission.

The weekend report included 508 total test results, with 21 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (408) and confirmed positive tests (79), the county saw 19.4% of its tests come back positive.

The Health Department reported 4,080 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state over the weekend. An additional 5 deaths were also reported.

The southcentral region reported 609 cases over the weekend. Two counties, in addition to Cumberland County, saw triple-digit increases in their case counts. York County added 160 cases, and Dauphin County added 126 cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 17 in Monday's report, an increase of two from Friday's report, with two in intensive care and zero on a ventilator.

Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.3% for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (up from 5.0% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 61.6 (up from 34.7 the previous week).

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 54.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.9% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.

For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 9):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 49 new cases; 9,981 total cases (8,240 confirmed, 1,741 probable); 39,368 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,807 total cases (3,348 confirmed, 1,459 probable); 10,756 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.9% of county population vaccinated
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 13,636 total cases (10,703 confirmed, 2,933 probable); 41,830 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 100 new cases; 21,165 total cases (16,996 confirmed, 4,169 probable); 87,575 negatives; 531 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 126 new cases; 26,734 total cases (23,232 confirmed, 3,502 probable); 113,606 negatives; 566 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 52 new cases; 15,757 total cases (13,343 confirmed, 2,414 probable); 57,962 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,402 total cases (782 confirmed, 620 probable); 4,338 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.6% of county population vaccinated
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,222 total cases (4,378 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,474 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,163 total cases (1,955 confirmed, 208 probable); 5,783 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 52 new cases; 16,462 total cases (14,243 confirmed, 2,219 probable); 56,783 negatives; 296 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 5,484 total cases (5,179 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,803 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 3,913 total cases (3,043 confirmed, 870 probable); 11,539 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 160 new cases; 47,945 total cases (39,010 confirmed, 8,935 probable); 170,098 negatives; 840 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 9):

  • 17013: 2,544 positives, 13,323 negatives - +38 since Aug. 2
  • 17015: 1,553 positives, 6,592 negatives - +17 since Aug. 2
  • 17050: 2,474 positives, 13,439 negatives - +22 since Aug. 2
  • 17055: 2,848 positives, 16,184 negatives - +16 since Aug. 2
  • 17011: 2,677 positives, 13,291 negatives - +35 since Aug. 2
  • 17007: 382 positives, 1,663 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
  • 17065: 260 positives, 1,174 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
  • 17324: 253 positives, 1,255 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
  • 17241: 675 positives, 3,084 negatives - +12 since Aug. 2
  • 17257: 1,789 positives, 6,651 negatives - +13 since Aug. 2
  • 17240: 161 positives, 608 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
  • 17025: 1,120 positives, 5,236 negatives - +14 since Aug. 2
  • 17070: 1,106 positives, 5,098 negatives - +9 since Aug. 2
  • 17043: 379 positives, 1,933 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
  • 17019: 1,249 positives, 5,205 negatives - +11 since Aug. 2
  • 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania:
    • Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees take refuge on ship in Greece

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News