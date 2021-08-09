DOH: 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Cumberland County added another 100 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,165.
That marks the highest weekend total since the Department of Health stopped updating the case counts on Saturday and Sunday in mid-June.
The county recorded 312 new cases of the coronavirus from Aug. 1-8, which is well above the 233 cases reported during the entire month of July.
Increasing case counts and higher positivity levels are among the factors that have landed five of the 13 counties in the southcentral region, including Cumberland County, on the Centers for Disease Control's list of counties considered to have "high" levels of community transmission. That is the highest designation in the CDC classification system.
Those counties are Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry.
Another four counties are classified as being in "substantial" community transmission. They are Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon and York.
The remaining counties of Blair, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin are considered to be in "moderate" community transmission.
The weekend report included 508 total test results, with 21 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (408) and confirmed positive tests (79), the county saw 19.4% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 4,080 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state over the weekend. An additional 5 deaths were also reported.
The southcentral region reported 609 cases over the weekend. Two counties, in addition to Cumberland County, saw triple-digit increases in their case counts. York County added 160 cases, and Dauphin County added 126 cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 17 in Monday's report, an increase of two from Friday's report, with two in intensive care and zero on a ventilator.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.3% for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (up from 5.0% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 61.6 (up from 34.7 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 54.6% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 62.9% has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In data for the week ending July 17, the delta variant accounted for 83.5% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in the United States and is forecasted to rise to 93.3% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant accounted for 76.2% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases of COVID-19 and is expected to rise to 84.2% when data is finalized for the two-week period ending July 31.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Aug. 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 49 new cases; 9,981 total cases (8,240 confirmed, 1,741 probable); 39,368 negatives; 190 deaths; 43.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 11 new cases; 4,807 total cases (3,348 confirmed, 1,459 probable); 10,756 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 25 new cases; 13,636 total cases (10,703 confirmed, 2,933 probable); 41,830 negatives; 344 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 100 new cases; 21,165 total cases (16,996 confirmed, 4,169 probable); 87,575 negatives; 531 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 126 new cases; 26,734 total cases (23,232 confirmed, 3,502 probable); 113,606 negatives; 566 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 52 new cases; 15,757 total cases (13,343 confirmed, 2,414 probable); 57,962 negatives; 377 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 1,402 total cases (782 confirmed, 620 probable); 4,338 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.6% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,222 total cases (4,378 confirmed, 844 probable); 17,474 negatives; 136 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 2,163 total cases (1,955 confirmed, 208 probable); 5,783 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.9% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 52 new cases; 16,462 total cases (14,243 confirmed, 2,219 probable); 56,783 negatives; 296 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 5,484 total cases (5,179 confirmed, 305 probable); 15,803 negatives; 183 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 15 new cases; 3,913 total cases (3,043 confirmed, 870 probable); 11,539 negatives; 101 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 160 new cases; 47,945 total cases (39,010 confirmed, 8,935 probable); 170,098 negatives; 840 deaths; 48% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 9):
- 17013: 2,544 positives, 13,323 negatives - +38 since Aug. 2
- 17015: 1,553 positives, 6,592 negatives - +17 since Aug. 2
- 17050: 2,474 positives, 13,439 negatives - +22 since Aug. 2
- 17055: 2,848 positives, 16,184 negatives - +16 since Aug. 2
- 17011: 2,677 positives, 13,291 negatives - +35 since Aug. 2
- 17007: 382 positives, 1,663 negatives - +8 since Aug. 2
- 17065: 260 positives, 1,174 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
- 17324: 253 positives, 1,255 negatives - +4 since Aug. 2
- 17241: 675 positives, 3,084 negatives - +12 since Aug. 2
- 17257: 1,789 positives, 6,651 negatives - +13 since Aug. 2
- 17240: 161 positives, 608 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17025: 1,120 positives, 5,236 negatives - +14 since Aug. 2
- 17070: 1,106 positives, 5,098 negatives - +9 since Aug. 2
- 17043: 379 positives, 1,933 negatives - +2 since Aug. 2
- 17019: 1,249 positives, 5,205 negatives - +11 since Aug. 2
- 17266: 20 positives, 120 negatives - +0 since Aug. 2
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.1 (33.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.7% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.8 (49.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.6 (34.7 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.0% last 7 days (5.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.4 (37.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.8 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.9 (34.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (6.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.3% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.6 (34.3 previous 7 days)
