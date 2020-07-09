DOH: 10 positives for COVID-19, 2 new deaths reported Thursday in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the number of deaths across the state haven't increased dramatically, the southcentral region saw more of those numbers than usual in the state Department of Health's Thursday report on COVID-19.

Cumberland County's tally grew by two new deaths to 66 deaths total, while Dauphin County saw five new deaths in Thursday's report. Dauphin now has 148 deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID-19. Dauphin had also seen an increase of one death in Wednesday's report from the state.

Lebanon County and Franklin County each had two new deaths reported Thursday, raising their numbers to 47 and 46 deaths, respectively.

While the number of deaths were on the rise, the number of new positives mirrored the increases on Wednesday.

For the second day in a row, Cumberland County saw 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

Dauphin and York counties had been seeing spikes, though both were slightly lower than in past days. Dauphin County's total cases grew by 11 in Thursday's report, while York County's numbers grew by 22.