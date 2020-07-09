DOH: 10 positives for COVID-19, 2 new deaths reported Thursday in Cumberland County

Though the number of deaths across the state haven't increased dramatically, the southcentral region saw more of those numbers than usual in the state Department of Health's Thursday report on COVID-19.
Cumberland County's tally grew by two new deaths to 66 deaths total, while Dauphin County saw five new deaths in Thursday's report. Dauphin now has 148 deaths confirmed to be caused by COVID-19. Dauphin had also seen an increase of one death in Wednesday's report from the state.
Lebanon County and Franklin County each had two new deaths reported Thursday, raising their numbers to 47 and 46 deaths, respectively.
While the number of deaths were on the rise, the number of new positives mirrored the increases on Wednesday.
For the second day in a row, Cumberland County saw 10 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.
Dauphin and York counties had been seeing spikes, though both were slightly lower than in past days. Dauphin County's total cases grew by 11 in Thursday's report, while York County's numbers grew by 22.
While numbers aren't changing drastically at long-term care facilities in most counties, according to the department's county-level data, the department did report a higher increase in York County. York's 12 affected facilities saw eight new resident cases and one new staff case in the update Thursday.
Overall for the state, it was another day of higher than average new cases, with 719 reported Thursday. That's down from the 849 cases reported Wednesday and 995 reported Tuesday. The Department of Health said of the new cases Thursday, 158 are in Allegheny County and 161 are in Philadelphia.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 366 total cases (353 confirmed, 13 probable); 5,755 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 91 total cases (84 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,820 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 93 total cases (82 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,686 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 922 total cases (880 confirmed, 42 probable); 13,026 negatives; 66 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 2,236 total cases (2,175 confirmed, 61 probable); 19,593 negatives; 148 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 989 total cases (958 confirmed, 31 probable); 9,411 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 563 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,786 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 114 total cases (107 confirmed, 7 probable); 963 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,404 total cases (1,347 confirmed, 57 probable); 9,378 negatives; 47 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 70 total cases (64 confirmed, 4 probable); 2,732 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 89 total cases (82 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,862 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 22 new cases; 1,714 total cases (1,666 confirmed, 48 probable); 24,803 negatives; 57 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 7):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (was not updated by DOH July 7; county reported 7 staff cases as of July 7)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 7)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 9):
- 17013: 136 positives, 2,152 negatives - +5 since July 3
- 17015: 51 positives, 899 negatives - +4 since July 4
- 17050: 111 positives, 1,439 negatives - +11 since July 3
- 17055: 110 positives, 1,808 negatives - +13 since July 3
- 17011: 175 positives, 2,793 negatives - +6 since July 4
- 17007: 5 positives, 222 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 145 negatives
- 17324: 5 positives, 177 negatives - +1 since July 8
- 17241: 33 positives, 767 negatives
- 17257: 183 positives, 676 negatives - +6 since July 4
- 17240: 12 positives, 72 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17025: 40 positives, 679 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17070: 46 positives, 735 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 301 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 739 negatives
