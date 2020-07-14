DOH: 10 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

After what could have been a lag in reporting from private laboratories that have been doing most of the testing outside of hospital and state labs, COVID-19 cases returned to last week's levels for Cumberland County.
The county saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health. The increase was close to two of the southcentral region's counties that have seen the highest spikes in the past month.
Though the previous weeks have shown spikes as high as 30 to 40 new cases for Dauphin and York counties, both saw new cases in the teens on Tuesday. York County had 14 new cases Tuesday, while Dauphin County had 13 new cases.
The largest spike was instead seen in Lebanon County, which had 26 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.
No new deaths were reported in the region.
Only four of the counties in the region did not see an increase Tuesday, with Franklin County rising by 10 new cases, Blair County by two new cases, and with one case each in Adams, Bedford and Perry counties.
The department reported there were 929 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, well above numbers from last week. The increase, however, was attributed again to the lag time in reporting from private labs. Of the new cases, 216 were due to delays, with the vast majority of that data not occurring within the last 24 hours.
The department said Allegheny County had 331 new cases reported Tuesday, with 186 of those being due to the delay and 145 being cases reported within the past 24 hours.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 399 total cases (387 confirmed, 12 probable); 6,396 negatives; 14 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 93 total cases (86 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,989 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 107 total cases (96 confirmed, 11 probable); 7,397 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 961 total cases (914 confirmed, 47 probable); 13,884 negatives; 66 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 2,309 total cases (2,246 confirmed, 63 probable); 21,214 negatives; 149 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,016 total cases (982 confirmed, 34 probable); 10,014 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 592 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 260 total cases (253 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,904 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 116 total cases (109 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,064 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 26 new cases; 1,474 total cases (1,413 confirmed, 61 probable); 10,057 negatives; 50 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 74 total cases (69 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,075 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 95 total cases (87 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,006 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 1,872 total cases (1,825 confirmed, 47 probable); 26,908 negatives; 63 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 14):
- 17013: 139 positives, 2,249 negatives - +3 since July 9
- 17015: 56 positives, 1,065 negatives - +9 since July 4
- 17050: 117 positives, 1,559 negatives - +17 since July 3
- 17055: 115 positives, 1,929 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17011: 179 positives, 2,940 negatives - +4 since July 9
- 17007: 8 positives, 242 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17065: 11 positives, 153 negatives
- 17324: 14 positives, 211 negatives - +10 since July 8
- 17241: 35 positives, 810 negatives - +2 since July 9
- 17257: 188 positives, 713 negatives - +11 since July 4
- 17240: 13 positives, 78 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17025: 41 positives, 728 negatives - +1 since July 9
- 17070: 47 positives, 785 negatives - +3 since July 3
- 17043: 13 positives, 316 negatives - +2 since July 10
- 17019: 29 positives, 795 negatives
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
