DOH: 10 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Tuesday

After what could have been a lag in reporting from private laboratories that have been doing most of the testing outside of hospital and state labs, COVID-19 cases returned to last week's levels for Cumberland County.

The county saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health. The increase was close to two of the southcentral region's counties that have seen the highest spikes in the past month.

Though the previous weeks have shown spikes as high as 30 to 40 new cases for Dauphin and York counties, both saw new cases in the teens on Tuesday. York County had 14 new cases Tuesday, while Dauphin County had 13 new cases.

The largest spike was instead seen in Lebanon County, which had 26 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Only four of the counties in the region did not see an increase Tuesday, with Franklin County rising by 10 new cases, Blair County by two new cases, and with one case each in Adams, Bedford and Perry counties.