DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

Most of the southcentral region only saw modest increases in COVID-19 numbers, though the state's new cases again rose above 1,000 for the second day in a row.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County. There were also 216 negative tests, and while that doesn't equate to the total number of tests, that does mean about 4.4% of the county's tests came back positive.
Cumberland County was one of five counties in the region to see increases in the double digits, those Thursday's numbers were smaller increases than the last two days.
York County saw 30 new cases of COVID-19, while Dauphin County had 21 new cases. Lebanon County had 13 new cases, and Blair County had 12 new cases.
Most of the rest of the region saw five or fewer new cases, if any increase at all, though Thursday's report also had an increase in deaths in more counties. Both Franklin County and Lebanon County had an increase of a single death to their totals.
The southcentral region's increase may be smaller than in previous days, but the department reported that the state, overall, saw 1,156 new cases.
Some of that, however, may be due to new testing in Philadelphia. The department said Philadelphia started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on Wednesday, with most of that data having been reported throughout September, not just in recent days. Thursday's report featured 205 probable cases from Philadelphia, out of the 258 total probable cases reported in the state.
The department also noted that Allegheny County had an increase of 106 new cases. With Philadelphia's total of 347 new cases and Allegheny's new cases, the two counties made up almost a third of the total cases in the state.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 854 total cases (823 confirmed, 31 probable); 15,929 negatives; 26 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 250 total cases (216 confirmed, 34 probable); 4,551 negatives; 6 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 12 new cases; 728 total cases (704 confirmed, 24 probable); 17,382 negatives; 18 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 1,918 total cases (1,801 confirmed, 117 probable); 30,718 negatives; 77 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 3,879 total cases (3,781 confirmed, 98 probable); 45,057 negatives; 181 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 1,798 total cases (1,725 confirmed, 73 probable); 21,044 negatives; 51 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 cases; 52 total cases (49 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,283 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 422 total cases (404 confirmed, 18 probable); 6,308 negatives; 6 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 case; 194 total cases (183 confirmed, 11 probable); 2,390 negatives; 7 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 13 new cases; 2,091 total cases (2,011 confirmed, 80 probable); 19,903 negatives; 60 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 231 total cases (222 confirmed, 9 probable); 6,669 negatives; 2 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 237 total cases (216 confirmed, 21 probable); 4,102 negatives; 6 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 30 new cases; 4,971 total cases (4,830 confirmed, 141 probable); 60,534 negatives; 159 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Oct. 1):
- 17013: 261 positives, 4,642 negatives - +14 since Sept. 25
- 17015: 128 positives, 2,366 negatives - +8 since Sept. 25
- 17050: 253 positives, 3,921 negatives - +6 since Sept. 25
- 17055: 299 positives, 5,080 negatives - +32 since Sept. 25
- 17011: 313 positives, 5,461 negatives - +15 since Sept. 25
- 17007: 21 positives, 566 negatives - +1 since Sept. 25
- 17065: 20 positives, 362 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17324: 33 positives, 483 negatives - +3 since Sept. 25
- 17241: 83 positives, 1,402 negatives - +5 since Sept. 25
- 17257: 279 positives, 1,586 negatives - +6 since Sept. 25
- 17240: 21 positives, 159 negatives - +0 since Sept. 25
- 17025: 107 positives, 1,627 negatives - +8 since Sept. 25
- 17070: 99 positives, 1,641 negatives - +0 since Sept. 24
- 17043: 33 positives, 683 negatives - +2 since Sept. 25
- 17019: 75 positives, 1,901 negatives - +4 since Sept. 25
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 29 - personal care home data may be incomplete due Health Department transition to new system):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; Fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 12 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 73 resident cases; 41 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 32 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 13 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 18-24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 39.6 (43.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 50.6 (38.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29.0 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.1 (42.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.2 (43.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 63.0 (72.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.7 (30.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.4 (85.2 previous 7 days)
