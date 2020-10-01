DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Thursday

Most of the southcentral region only saw modest increases in COVID-19 numbers, though the state's new cases again rose above 1,000 for the second day in a row.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County. There were also 216 negative tests, and while that doesn't equate to the total number of tests, that does mean about 4.4% of the county's tests came back positive.

Cumberland County was one of five counties in the region to see increases in the double digits, those Thursday's numbers were smaller increases than the last two days.

York County saw 30 new cases of COVID-19, while Dauphin County had 21 new cases. Lebanon County had 13 new cases, and Blair County had 12 new cases.

Most of the rest of the region saw five or fewer new cases, if any increase at all, though Thursday's report also had an increase in deaths in more counties. Both Franklin County and Lebanon County had an increase of a single death to their totals.

The southcentral region's increase may be smaller than in previous days, but the department reported that the state, overall, saw 1,156 new cases.