DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County over weekend

One more person was hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total current patient count to 10 in Cumberland County.

Of those patients, none are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

The slight increase comes with another weekend of low case-counts across the southcentral region, though York County did see a slight increase of 29 new cases and three new deaths over the Friday and Saturday reporting periods, according to the state Department of Health. No other county in the region had a new death reported since Friday.

The department reported that Cumberland County had 10 new cases of COVID-19, that's lower than York County's number, as well as Dauphin County's 12 new cases. Elsewhere in the region, Adams and Franklin counties both had six new cases each, while Lebanon County had 10 new cases.

Elsewhere in hospitalizations, Franklin County's patient total remained at six since Friday, with two of those in the ICU and one on a ventilator (the same as Friday).

Dauphin County saw a decrease in its patient load, falling from 23 on Friday to 19 in Sunday's update. Of those patients, one is in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and two are on ventilators (also a decrease of one since Friday).

Vaccine update (March 27)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 68.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 22)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 2.6% for the week of March 11-March 17, down from 4.8% the previous week and 5.8% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 17.4, down from 32.4 the previous week, 54.1 two weeks ago and 69.5 from three weeks ago.

Fulton County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.8% (the fifth highest in the state). Elk County topped the state at 6.9%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 48.2, ninth highest in the state. Montgomery County tops the state at 77.0.

School-age children (updated March 25)

In its weekly update for the 29th week of the school year, the department reported nine cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 16-March 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 12 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,557.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 455 cases reported during the week of March 16-March 22, down from an increase of 642 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,146.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 24,670 total cases (20,792 confirmed, 3,878 probable); 47,257 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 24,670 total cases (20,792 confirmed, 3,878 probable); 47,257 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 10,954 total cases (7,385 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,591 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 10,954 total cases (7,385 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,591 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 29,589 total cases (23,786 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,269 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 29,589 total cases (23,786 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,269 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 50,805 total cases (38,716 confirmed, 12,089 probable); 111,009 negatives; 885 deaths (+1); 68.9% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 50,805 total cases (38,716 confirmed, 12,089 probable); 111,009 negatives; 885 deaths (+1); 68.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 58,975 total cases (49,317 confirmed, 9,658 probable); 135,884 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 58,975 total cases (49,317 confirmed, 9,658 probable); 135,884 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 40,250 total cases (33,456 confirmed, 6,794 probable); 68,656 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 40,250 total cases (33,456 confirmed, 6,794 probable); 68,656 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,352 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,352 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 11,481 total cases (9,556 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,506 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 11,481 total cases (9,556 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,506 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,201 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,201 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 36,483 total cases (31,673 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,391 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 36,483 total cases (31,673 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,391 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 5 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,296 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,296 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,814 total cases (6,944 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,589 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 8,814 total cases (6,944 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,589 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 29 new cases; 118,359 total cases (99,019 confirmed; 19,340 probable); 205,940 negatives; 1,484 deaths (+3); 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.3 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (4.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (33.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (26.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.0 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.8% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.7 (23.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (32.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.8 (27.8 previous 7 days)