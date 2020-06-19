DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County Friday, snapping a string of four straight days with single-digit new case totals.

The county now has 768 total positive cases and 61 deaths. Ten out of the county's 178 results in Friday's data were positive for a percentage of 5.6%.

In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 43.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That is its highest rate since June 3.

In the southcentral region for Friday's report, York County (20 new cases), Lebanon County (16 new cases), Franklin County (17 new cases) and Dauphin County (17 new cases, 2 additional deaths) were other counties with double-digit reports in new cases.

The DOH Friday confirmed an additional 526 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762. There are 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths.