DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Cumberland County Friday, snapping a string of four straight days with single-digit new case totals.
The county now has 768 total positive cases and 61 deaths. Ten out of the county's 178 results in Friday's data were positive for a percentage of 5.6%.
In the past 14 days, 109 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 43.02 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period. That is its highest rate since June 3.
In the southcentral region for Friday's report, York County (20 new cases), Lebanon County (16 new cases), Franklin County (17 new cases) and Dauphin County (17 new cases, 2 additional deaths) were other counties with double-digit reports in new cases.
State Department of Health, Carlisle Events reach settlement agreement in principle over Spring Carlisle car show
The DOH Friday confirmed an additional 526 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762. There are 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths.
Cumberland County moved to the green phase on June 12.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 309 total cases (298 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,328 negatives; 11 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 63 total cases (57 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,166 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 56 total cases (52 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,633 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 768 total cases (736 confirmed, 32 probable); 9,090 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 1,725 total cases (1,672 confirmed, 53 probable); 14,789 negatives; 118 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 17 new cases; 872 total cases (843 confirmed, 29 probable); 7,314 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 17 total cases (15 confirmed, 2 probable); 348 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 240 total cases (233 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,250 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 109 total cases (102 confirmed, 7 probable); 572 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 16 new cases; 1,226 total cases (1,179 confirmed, 47 probable); 6,989 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new case; 61 total cases (58 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,857 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 79 total cases (72 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,191 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 20 new cases; 1,229 total cases (1,189 confirmed, 40 probable); 18,988 negatives; 35 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Artis Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; 1 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; 3 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 18):
- 17013: 119 positives, 1,680 negatives - +5 since June 16
- 17015: 41 positives, 622 negatives - +2 since June 14
- 17050: 80 positives, 960 negatives - +2 since June 18
- 17055: 75 positives, 1,324 negatives - +4 since June 16
- 17011: 153 positives, 1,739 negatives - +5 since June 14
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 144 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 102 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 130 negatives
- 17241: 30 positives, 513 negatives - +6 since June 14
- 17257: 165 positives, 476 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 53 negatives - +1 since June 16
- 17025: 31 positives, 450 negatives
- 17070: 37 positives, 511 negatives - +5 since June 14
- 17043: 9 positives, 215 negatives - +1 since June 17
- 17019: 22 positives, 492 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.