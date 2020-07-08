DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County Wednesday in another big reporting day in Pa.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of counties in the southcentral region saw a double-digit increase in their COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health, which reported an overall increase in the state of 849 cases.

The department on Tuesday had credited yesterday's spike of 995 cases to delays in reporting from the Philadelphia Health Department, though cases still remain high in Wednesday's tally. The department on Wednesday said that with the latest numbers, Allegheny County increased by 230 cases overnight, and Philadelphia County had 90 cases overnight.

Some of those jumps are seen in the region, with Cumberland County seeing 10 new COVID-19 cases, which is slightly higher than average for the county.

For the second day in a row, Franklin County has seen an unusual spike in cases. Whereas the county had only been seeing one to three new cases a day, the county on Tuesday had 12 new cases, and on Wednesday it has 14 new cases.

The largest spikes, however, remain located in Dauphin and York counties. Dauphin County had only 16 new cases Wednesday, but York County saw 38 new cases, down slightly from the 41 new cases in Tuesday's report.