DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County in another big reporting day in Pa.

A number of counties in the southcentral region saw a double-digit increase in their COVID-19 cases in Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health, which reported an overall increase in the state of 849 cases.
The department on Tuesday had credited yesterday's spike of 995 cases to delays in reporting from the Philadelphia Health Department, though cases still remain high in Wednesday's tally. The department on Wednesday said that with the latest numbers, Allegheny County increased by 230 cases overnight, and Philadelphia County had 90 cases overnight.
Some of those jumps are seen in the region, with Cumberland County seeing 10 new COVID-19 cases, which is slightly higher than average for the county.
For the second day in a row, Franklin County has seen an unusual spike in cases. Whereas the county had only been seeing one to three new cases a day, the county on Tuesday had 12 new cases, and on Wednesday it has 14 new cases.
The largest spikes, however, remain located in Dauphin and York counties. Dauphin County had only 16 new cases Wednesday, but York County saw 38 new cases, down slightly from the 41 new cases in Tuesday's report.
Dauphin and York counties are again the only counties to see an uptick in the number of deaths, with Dauphin County rising by one to 143 deaths and York County rising by two to 57 deaths.
Both counties saw increases in the number of deaths in long-term care facilities, so those deaths could be located in nursing homes.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 361 total cases (348 confirmed, 13 probable); 5,655 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 90 total cases (83 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,787 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 90 total cases (79 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,550 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 912 total cases (870 confirmed, 42 probable); 12,656 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 2,236 total cases (2,175 confirmed, 61 probable); 19,593 negatives; 143 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 984 total cases (953 confirmed, 31 probable); 9,276 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 553 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,786 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 114 total cases (107 confirmed, 7 probable); 951 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 1,399 total cases (1,342 confirmed, 57 probable); 9,244 negatives; 45 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 68 total cases (62 confirmed, 4 probable); 2,675 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 89 total cases (82 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,830 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 38 new cases; 1,692 total cases (1,644 confirmed, 48 probable); 24,523 negatives; 57 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 7):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (was not updated by DOH July 7; county reported 7 staff cases as of July 7)
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 7)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 7 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 8):
- 17013: 135 positives, 2,130 negatives - +4 since July 3
- 17015: 49 positives, 882 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17050: 111 positives, 1,411 negatives - +11 since July 3
- 17055: 106 positives, 1,784 negatives - +9 since July 3
- 17011: 173 positives, 2,705 negatives - +4 since July 4
- 17007: 5 positives, 218 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 143 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 173 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 763 negatives
- 17257: 183 positives, 666 negatives - +6 since July 4
- 17240: 12 positives, 72 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17025: 39 positives, 665 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17070: 46 positives, 709 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 301 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 731 negatives
