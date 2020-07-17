DOH: 10 new cases reported in Cumberland County Friday as state sees 1,032 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania marked another day with the number of cases of COVID-19 topping 1,000, according to Friday's report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported an additional 1,032 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 99,478. Over one-third of those cases came from Allegheny County, which reported 240 cases, and Philadelphia County, which reported 163 cases.

Cumberland County added 10 new cases to bring its total case count to 995. No additional deaths were reported.

The southcentral region counted 88 new cases. Dauphin County reported 24 new cases while York County reported 21 new cases. Franklin County was the only other county in the region reporting double digit increases with 10 new cases.

Four of the 19 deaths reported statewide were in the southcentral region. One additional death was reported in Adams County while York County saw three additional deaths.

Statewide, the total number of deaths is 6,992.

In Friday's update of county-level data on long-term care facilities, Cumberland County had one more resident case. Dauphin County had two more resident cases and three resident deaths, although no deaths were reported in the county. York County had four additional cases among residents.