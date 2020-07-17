DOH: 10 new cases reported in Cumberland County Friday as state sees 1,032 new cases of COVID-19

Pennsylvania marked another day with the number of cases of COVID-19 topping 1,000, according to Friday's report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported an additional 1,032 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 99,478. Over one-third of those cases came from Allegheny County, which reported 240 cases, and Philadelphia County, which reported 163 cases.
Cumberland County added 10 new cases to bring its total case count to 995. No additional deaths were reported.
The southcentral region counted 88 new cases. Dauphin County reported 24 new cases while York County reported 21 new cases. Franklin County was the only other county in the region reporting double digit increases with 10 new cases.
Four of the 19 deaths reported statewide were in the southcentral region. One additional death was reported in Adams County while York County saw three additional deaths.
Statewide, the total number of deaths is 6,992.
In Friday's update of county-level data on long-term care facilities, Cumberland County had one more resident case. Dauphin County had two more resident cases and three resident deaths, although no deaths were reported in the county. York County had four additional cases among residents.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 410 total cases (395 confirmed, 15 probable); 6,790 negatives; 15 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new case; 99 total cases (91 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,099 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 126 total cases (115 confirmed, 11 probable); 7,973 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 995 total cases (939 confirmed, 56 probable); 14,604 negatives; 68 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 2,366 total cases (2,299 confirmed, 67 probable); 22,128 negatives; 150 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,043 total cases (1,006 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,362 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 19 total cases (17 confirmed, 2 probable); 620 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 266 total cases (259 confirmed, 7 probable); 2,382 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 117 total cases (110 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,123 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,484 total cases (1,422 confirmed, 62 probable); 10,460 negatives; 51 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 79 total cases (74 confirmed, 5 probable); 3,226 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 96 total cases (88 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,099 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 1,963 total cases (1,915 confirmed, 48 probable); 27,894 negatives; 70 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through July 14):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (not updated July 14)
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 61 resident cases; 29 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 14 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 16):
- 17013: 140 positives, 2,362 negatives - -1 since July 16
- 17015: 56 positives, 1,122 negatives - +9 since July 4
- 17050: 121 positives, 1,657 negatives - +2 since July 16
- 17055: 123 positives, 2,075 negatives - +3 since July 16
- 17011: 182 positives, 3,038 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17007: 8 positives, 250 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17065: 11 positives, 168 negatives
- 17324: 14 positives, 224 negatives - +10 since July 8
- 17241: 36 positives, 851 negatives - +3 since July 9
- 17257: 191 positives, 738 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17240: 13 positives, 81 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17025: 45 positives, 765 negatives - +5 since July 9
- 17070: 50 positives, 825 negatives - +1 since July 16
- 17043: 14 positives, 340 negatives - +3 since July 10
- 17019: 32 positives, 841 negatives - +3 since July 14
