DOH: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Though the number of new COVID-19 cases increased slightly in a number of Midstate counties this weekend, no county in Pennsylvania currently has "substantial" transmission and Franklin County has joined a few other counties among those seeing "low transmission" of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control this past weekend no longer shows any counties in "substantial transmission" after Fulton County was briefly added to the list last week. Though some local counties remain in "moderate transmission," including York and Adams counties, most in the Midstate are now seeing "low transmission."

Despite that, the most recent weekend numbers of new cases are slightly higher than they have been in previous weeks. According to the state Department of Health's update to its COVID-19 dashboard online, Cumberland County saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 the last two days, while York County saw 23 new cases and Dauphin County saw 12 new cases. Dauphin, York and Blair counties also saw an additional death over the weekend, though Blair County did not have an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Most other counties in the region still reported none or very few cases, despite the increase seen in York, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.