DOH: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over weekend in Cumberland County

Though the number of new COVID-19 cases increased slightly in a number of Midstate counties this weekend, no county in Pennsylvania currently has "substantial" transmission and Franklin County has joined a few other counties among those seeing "low transmission" of the disease.
The Centers for Disease Control this past weekend no longer shows any counties in "substantial transmission" after Fulton County was briefly added to the list last week. Though some local counties remain in "moderate transmission," including York and Adams counties, most in the Midstate are now seeing "low transmission."
Despite that, the most recent weekend numbers of new cases are slightly higher than they have been in previous weeks. According to the state Department of Health's update to its COVID-19 dashboard online, Cumberland County saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 the last two days, while York County saw 23 new cases and Dauphin County saw 12 new cases. Dauphin, York and Blair counties also saw an additional death over the weekend, though Blair County did not have an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Most other counties in the region still reported none or very few cases, despite the increase seen in York, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
With Cumberland County seeing eight new confirmed cases over the weekend, the county saw about 4.57% of its tests come back positive, judging by the 167 negative tests reported in the same timeframe.
The county, however, continues to see stagnant numbers in hospitalizations, with patient volume remaining at six in the hospital with COVID-19, one of which is on a ventilator.
The county also continues to see a slight growth in the number of those becoming fully vaccinated. As of Saturday night, according to the latest CDC figures, 130,578 county residents were fully vaccinated, bringing the percentage of the total population in the county to 51.5% being vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 10):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 9,705 total cases (8,022 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 37,993 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,738 total cases (3,300 confirmed, 1,438 probable); 10,545 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,524 total cases (10,621 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 41,014 negatives; 344 deaths (+1); 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 20,650 total cases (16,602 confirmed, 4,048 probable); 84,805 negatives; 526 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 26,167 total cases (22,778 confirmed, 3,389 probable); 110,602 negatives; 560 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 15,497 total cases (13,121 confirmed, 2,376 probable); 55,961 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,380 total cases (771 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,189 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,176 total cases (4,337 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,929 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,568 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,211 total cases (14,035 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,929 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,369 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,856 total cases (3,000 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,231 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 23 new cases; 47,122 total cases (38,351 confirmed, 8,771 probable); 164,716 negatives; 833 (+1) deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 10):
- 17013: 2,458 positives, 12,901 negatives - +4 since July 6
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,344 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17050: 2,430 positives, 12,886 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17055: 2,795 positives, 15,817 negatives - +4 since July 6
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,891 negatives - -1 since July 6
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,608 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,138 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,213 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,023 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17257: 1,756 positives, 6,325 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17240: 155 positives, 584 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17025: 1,096 positives, 5,071 negatives - +3 since July 6
- 17070: 1,089 positives, 4,936 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17043: 370 positives, 1,869 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17019: 1,224 positives, 5,040 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 2 - July 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)