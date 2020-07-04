DOH: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

Saturday's report from the state Department of Health revealed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County.
Cumberland was among three counties in the southcentral region to see double-digit increases in its number of cases. York County saw 18 new cases to bring its total to 1,595. An additional 13 cases were counted in Dauphin County to bring its total to 2,174.
No additional deaths were reported in the county.
One of only three deaths statewide was reported in Lebanon County, which has now seen 44 deaths. Statewide, the death count rose from 6,746 to 6,749.
Across the state, an 634 additional cases were reported to bring the statewide total to 89,375. Allegheny County alone accounted for 150 of those additional cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 349 total cases (336 confirmed, 13 probable); 5,335 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 89 total cases (81 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,624 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 81 total cases (73 confirmed, 8 probable); 6,012 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 881 total cases (838 confirmed, 43 probable); 11,935 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 2,174 total cases (2,115 confirmed, 59 probable); 18,535 negatives; 140 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 955 total cases (926 confirmed, 29 probable); 8,822 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 518 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,670 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 912 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 1,380 total cases (1,322 confirmed, 58 probable); 8,978 negatives; 44 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 64 total cases (61 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,558 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,719 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 18 new cases; 1,595 total cases (1,548 confirmed, 47 probable); 23,119 negatives; 54 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 3):
- 17013: 133 positives, 2,062 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17015: 47 positives, 829 negatives
- 17050: 102 positives, 1,310 negatives - +2 since July 3
- 17055: 100 positives, 1,651 negatives—+3 since July 3
- 17011: 169 positives, 2,613 negatives
- 17007: 5 positives, 203 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 132 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 162 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 699 negatives
- 17257: 177 positives, 632 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 73 negatives
- 17025: 38 positives, 616 negatives
- 17070: 45 positives, 670 negatives—+1 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 287 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 680 negatives
