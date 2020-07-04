DOH: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's report from the state Department of Health revealed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County.

Cumberland was among three counties in the southcentral region to see double-digit increases in its number of cases. York County saw 18 new cases to bring its total to 1,595. An additional 13 cases were counted in Dauphin County to bring its total to 2,174.

No additional deaths were reported in the county.

One of only three deaths statewide was reported in Lebanon County, which has now seen 44 deaths. Statewide, the death count rose from 6,746 to 6,749.

Across the state, an 634 additional cases were reported to bring the statewide total to 89,375. Allegheny County alone accounted for 150 of those additional cases.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 4):