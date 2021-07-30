DOH: 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County's streak of double-digit case counts continued Friday with 10 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Department of Health.
Friday's report included 142 total test results, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (132) and confirmed positive tests (9), the county saw 6.4% of its tests come back positive.
The Health Department reported 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state Friday.
The southcentral region, which totals 13 counties including Cumberland, reported 121 cases Thursday. Dauphin County reported the most cases at 38. York County reported 29 new cases, Adams County 12 cases, Lebanon County 11 cases and Franklin County 10 cases.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 5.0% for the week of July 23-July 29 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 34.3 (up from 16.1 the previous week).
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to seven in Friday's report, a increase of one from Thursday's report, with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 53.4% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 61.6% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and was expected to account for an estimated 83.2% of U.S. COVID-19 cases by July 17. That’s a dramatic increase from the week ending July 3, when the variant accounted for about 61.3% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
For Region 3 in the U.S. (which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), the delta variant was expected to account for an estimated 69.4% of COVID-19 cases by July 17.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 12 new cases; 9,833 total cases (8,121 confirmed, 1,712 probable); 38,818 negatives; 190 deaths; 42.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 4,755 total cases (3,311 confirmed, 1,444 probable); 10,674 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.6% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,566 total cases (10,649 confirmed, 2,917 probable); 41,501 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 20,853 total cases (16,760 confirmed, 4,093 probable); 86,403 negatives; 529 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 26,384 total cases (22,953 confirmed, 3,431 probable); 112,414 negatives; 564 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 15,584 total cases (13,195 confirmed, 2,389 probable); 57,211 negatives; 377 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,390 total cases (777 confirmed, 613 probable); 4,270 negatives; 17 deaths; 26.4% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 5,198 total cases (4,353 confirmed, 845 probable); 17,280 negatives; 136 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,153 total cases (1,947 confirmed, 206 probable); 5,725 negatives; 88 deaths; 34.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 16,310 total cases (14,108 confirmed, 2,202 probable); 56,085 negatives; 295 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,460 total cases (5,156 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,645 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 3,867 total cases (3,010 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,432 negatives; 101 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 29 new cases; 47,475 total cases (38,635 confirmed, 8,840 probable); 168,010 negatives; 838 deaths; 47.2% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 30):
- 17013: 2,490 positives, 13,142 negatives - +15 since July 25
- 17015: 1,533 positives, 6,482 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17050: 2,447 positives, 13,230 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17055: 2,826 positives, 16,041 negatives - +9 since July 25
- 17011: 2,636 positives, 13,114 negatives - +5 since July 25
- 17007: 371 positives, 1,639 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17065: 256 positives, 1,155 negatives - +1 since July 25
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,236 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17241: 662 positives, 3,055 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17257: 1,772 positives, 6,541 negatives - +9 since July 25
- 17240: 158 positives, 599 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17025: 1,102 positives, 5,165 negatives - +4 since July 25
- 17070: 1,093 positives, 5,037 negatives - +2 since July 25
- 17043: 376 positives, 1,916 negatives - +0 since July 25
- 17019: 1,236 positives, 5,133 negatives - +6 since July 25
- 17266: 20 positives, 119 negatives - +0 since July 25
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 23 - July 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32 (19.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (37.9 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.0% last 7 days (3.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.2% last 7 days (3.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.0 (18.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (11.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 33.1 (12.7 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (8.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.3 (18.3 previous 7 days)
