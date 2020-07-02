DOH: 10 new cases in Cumberland County; Dauphin County sees another spike in cases

Cumberland County saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, while Dauphin County is back with another spike in positives.
The department on Thursday reported the highest number of new cases statewide since May 22 - 832 - and some of that was reflective in the southcentral region. While Cumberland County, as well as Franklin County, saw 10 new positives - a little higher than average for the two counties - Dauphin County was back with another spike of 61 new cases.
Dauphin County had seen only a slight increase of 14 new cases in Wednesday's report, but it had 74 new cases in Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.
Not all of those are likely due to cases at long-term care facilities. According to county-level data provided by the department, Dauphin County has grown by two new facilities in the last two days, but it has only seen slight increases in the overall numbers, rising by five resident cases in the last two days of reporting.
York County in comparison is seeing a much larger growth in cases and deaths at its long-term care facilities. In York County, the department reported an increase of one more facility, eight resident cases, eight staff cases and eight deaths in the last two days.
Cumberland County has not seen much of an increase in any of these areas, according to the latest county-level data from the department.
While the number of new positives is higher than it has been across the state, the department reported there were only 25 new deaths, a lower number than the past two days in the state. Only Dauphin County and York County saw new deaths in Thursday's report, with Dauphin rising by one to 136 deaths total and York County rising by two to 52 total deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 342 total cases (331 confirmed, 11 probable); 5,153 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 88 total cases (80 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,563 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 74 total cases (67 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,804 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 866 total cases (824 confirmed, 42 probable); 11,514 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 61 new cases; 2,059 total cases (2,004 confirmed, 55 probable); 17,803 negatives; 136 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 950 total cases (921 confirmed, 29 probable); 8,671 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 507 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 252 total cases (245 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,629 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 878 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 1,361 total cases (1,303 confirmed, 58 probable); 8,723 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,486 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,635 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 24 new cases; 1,531 total cases (1,510 confirmed, 45 probable); 22,463 negatives; 52 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 1):
- 17013: 131 positives, 2,020 negatives - +5 since June 25
- 17015: 45 positives, 814 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17050: 100 positives, 1,262 negatives - +6 since June 25
- 17055: 96 positives, 1,651 negatives - +10 since June 25
- 17011: 168 positives, 2,447 negatives - +7 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 190 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 130 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 157 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 686 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17257: 177 positives, 583 negatives - +2 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 73 negatives
- 17025: 38 positives, 598 negatives - +4 since June 25
- 17070: 43 positives, 645 negatives - +3 since June 30
- 17043: 11 positives, 279 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 29 positives, 654 negatives - +3 since June 25
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.