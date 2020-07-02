DOH: 10 new cases in Cumberland County; Dauphin County sees another spike in cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County saw 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health, while Dauphin County is back with another spike in positives.

The department on Thursday reported the highest number of new cases statewide since May 22 - 832 - and some of that was reflective in the southcentral region. While Cumberland County, as well as Franklin County, saw 10 new positives - a little higher than average for the two counties - Dauphin County was back with another spike of 61 new cases.

Dauphin County had seen only a slight increase of 14 new cases in Wednesday's report, but it had 74 new cases in Tuesday's report from the Department of Health.

Not all of those are likely due to cases at long-term care facilities. According to county-level data provided by the department, Dauphin County has grown by two new facilities in the last two days, but it has only seen slight increases in the overall numbers, rising by five resident cases in the last two days of reporting.

York County in comparison is seeing a much larger growth in cases and deaths at its long-term care facilities. In York County, the department reported an increase of one more facility, eight resident cases, eight staff cases and eight deaths in the last two days.