DOH: 10 new cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County

Though Monday's reports from the state Department of Health are historically lower due to the data coming from Sunday results, Cumberland County is back to double-digit increases of new cases of COVID-19.
After the Department of Health reported only three new cases Sunday after two days of higher than average increases - 17 new cases Friday and 16 new cases Saturday - Cumberland County saw 10 new cases and one new death in the latest figures reported Monday by the department.
Cumberland County is still in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, but is currently seeing more new cases than many other counties in the southcentral region. It was also one of the few counties to see an additional death in Monday's report, with York County being the only other county in the region to see an increase in its totals. Across the state, there were only 28 new deaths reported.
While Cumberland County is showing larger increases than it had been the previous two weeks, Dauphin County remains the county in the region that continually shows the most new cases reported daily.
Dauphin County had 21 new cases in Monday's report, bringing its total to 1,655 COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County is supposed to move to the green phase this coming Friday.
Lebanon County is also one of the outliers in the region, and it saw eight new cases of the coronavirus in Monday's report. It is not yet scheduled to move to the green phase.
There were also some slight increases of positive cases in other counties, including six in Adams County, seven in York County and four in Bedford County. Most others didn't see an increase in cases in Monday's report.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 15):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new case; 296 total cases (285 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,138 negatives; 9 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 52 total cases (47 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,059 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,268 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 738 total cases (706 confirmed, 32 probable); 8,023 negatives; 60 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 1,655 total cases (1,607 confirmed, 48 probable); 13,717 negatives; 107 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 843 total cases (816 confirmed, 27 probable); 6,659 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 315 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,145 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 108 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 507 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 1,190 total cases (1,149 confirmed, 41 probable); 6,590 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,673 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 72 total cases (66 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,102 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 7 new cases; 1,169 total cases (1,133 confirmed, 36 probable); 17,797 negatives and 32 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 26 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 15):
- 17013: 114 positives, 1,559 negatives
- 17015: 40 positives, 589 negatives - +1 since June 14
- 17050: 78 positives, 899 negatives
- 17055: 71 positives, 1,026 negatives
- 17011: 151 positives, 1,652 negatives - +3 since June 14
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 132 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 97 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 139 negatives
- 17241: 27 positives, 429 negatives - +3 since June 14
- 17257: 165 positives, 448 negatives
- 17240: 10 positives, 44 negatives
- 17025: 31 positives, 421 negatives
- 17070: 33 positives, 474 negatives - +1 since June 14
- 17043: 8 positives, 204 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 456 negatives
