DOH: 10 new cases, 1 new death reported in Cumberland County

Though Monday's reports from the state Department of Health are historically lower due to the data coming from Sunday results, Cumberland County is back to double-digit increases of new cases of COVID-19.

After the Department of Health reported only three new cases Sunday after two days of higher than average increases - 17 new cases Friday and 16 new cases Saturday - Cumberland County saw 10 new cases and one new death in the latest figures reported Monday by the department.

Cumberland County is still in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, but is currently seeing more new cases than many other counties in the southcentral region. It was also one of the few counties to see an additional death in Monday's report, with York County being the only other county in the region to see an increase in its totals. Across the state, there were only 28 new deaths reported.

While Cumberland County is showing larger increases than it had been the previous two weeks, Dauphin County remains the county in the region that continually shows the most new cases reported daily.

Dauphin County had 21 new cases in Monday's report, bringing its total to 1,655 COVID-19 cases. Dauphin County is supposed to move to the green phase this coming Friday.