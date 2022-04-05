DOH: 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County reported no new deaths in Tuesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, one more than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.1.

There are no adults in intensive care and three on ventilators. Thirty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 10 new cases for Cumberland County Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 8.3. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by three to four patients Tuesday, with five of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped two to 15 patients Tuesday, with 29 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 5)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 69.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 4)

Cumberland County saw a decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 3.2% for the week of March 25-March 31, down from 3.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 2.6% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 14.6, down from 16.6 the previous week, 17.4 two weeks ago and 32.4 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.1% (also highest in the state).

Bedord County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 25.1. Susquehanna County tops the state at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 5):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 24,712 total cases (20,816 confirmed, 3,896 probable); 47,399 negatives; 360 deaths (+1); 55.3% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 24,712 total cases (20,816 confirmed, 3,896 probable); 47,399 negatives; 360 deaths (+1); 55.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,621 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,621 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 29,620 total cases (23,812 confirmed, 5,808 probable); 50,351 negatives; 609 deaths (+2); 52.2% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 29,620 total cases (23,812 confirmed, 5,808 probable); 50,351 negatives; 609 deaths (+2); 52.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 50,876 total cases (38,766 confirmed, 12,110 probable); 111,364 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 50,876 total cases (38,766 confirmed, 12,110 probable); 111,364 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 59,032 total cases (49,358 confirmed, 9,674 probable); 136,314 negatives; 958 deaths (+1); 62.9% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 59,032 total cases (49,358 confirmed, 9,674 probable); 136,314 negatives; 958 deaths (+1); 62.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 14 new cases; 40,290 total cases (33,488 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 68,969 negatives; 689 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 40,290 total cases (33,488 confirmed, 6,802 probable); 68,969 negatives; 689 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,372 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,372 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 11,490 total cases (9,566 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,615 negatives; 243 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 11,490 total cases (9,566 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,615 negatives; 243 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,764 total cases (4,387 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,236 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,764 total cases (4,387 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,236 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 36,522 total cases (31,701 confirmed, 4,821 probable); 66,631 negatives; 514 deaths (+1); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 36,522 total cases (31,701 confirmed, 4,821 probable); 66,631 negatives; 514 deaths (+1); 55.7% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 12,262 total cases (11,648 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,367 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 12,262 total cases (11,648 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,367 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 8,823 total cases (6,947 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,637 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,823 total cases (6,947 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,637 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 118,484 total cases (99,121 confirmed; 19,363 probable); 206,730 negatives; 1,490 deaths (+4); 58.8% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.3 (25.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (10.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (16.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.1 (11.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.5 (16.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (24.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (16.9 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

