DOH: 10 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

In the past 14 days, 160 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.15 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.

The DOH reports Monday 7 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported six new cases and 17011 ZIP code (Camp Hill) reported five new cases over the weekend. Messiah Lifeways retirement community reported a fifth COVID-19 case last week in its Residential Living facility. The first four cases came in the Village Commons area, and the fifth case impacts the Village Square area.