DOH: 10 cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.
In the past 14 days, 160 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 63.15 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.
The DOH reports Monday 7 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 17055 ZIP code (Upper Allen Township) reported six new cases and 17011 ZIP code (Camp Hill) reported five new cases over the weekend. Messiah Lifeways retirement community reported a fifth COVID-19 case last week in its Residential Living facility. The first four cases came in the Village Commons area, and the fifth case impacts the Village Square area.
The facility issued new restrictions on its website, closing both the Village Square and Village Commons areas to visitors and placing residents in those areas under a stay-at-home directive, and residents in the Tuscarora area of Village Commons have been asked to quarantine. All residents have been asked to closely monitor for signs or symptoms of illness and notify both their PCP and the Residential Living Care Coordinator immediately.
The Health Department reported 137 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Monday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 6.8% for county results.
The southcentral region reported 104 new positives in Monday's report. York County reported 40 new cases (the second highest count in the state Monday). Dauphin County reported 27 new cases.
The state Department of Health reported 521 new cases for the state Monday with no new deaths Monday.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 642 total cases (624 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,044 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 170 total cases (150 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,679 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 461 total cases (443 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,618 negatives; 11 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 1,533 total cases (1,449 confirmed, 84 probable); 23,678 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 27 new cases; 3,329 total cases (3,239 confirmed, 90 probable); 35,402 negatives; 163 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 1,514 total cases (1,451 confirmed, 63 probable); 16,661 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 34 total cases (32 confirmed, 2 probable); 992 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 364 total cases (353 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,091 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 150 total cases (142 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,893 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,728 total cases (1,657 confirmed, 71 probable); 15,856 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 161 total cases (154 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,401 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 176 total cases (158 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,278 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 40 new cases; 3,368 total cases (3,305 confirmed, 63 probable); 46,918 negatives; 122 deaths.
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 31):
- 17013: 198 positives, 3,719 negatives - -1 since Aug. 29
- 17015: 94 positives, 1,921 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17050: 195 positives, 2,948 negatives - +3 since Aug. 29
- 17055: 226 positives, 3,648 negatives - +6 since Aug. 29
- 17011: 269 positives, 4,492 negatives - +5 since Aug. 29
- 17007: 19 positives, 427 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17065: 18 positives, 287 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17324: 28 positives, 376 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17241: 64 positives, 1,177 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17257: 253 positives, 1,210 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17240: 18 positives, 126 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17025: 83 positives, 1,290 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17070: 83 positives, 1,311 negatives - +4 since Aug. 29
- 17043: 27 positives, 555 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17019: 53 positives, 1,415 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 25):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): no data for Aug. 25
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 25 data was available; numbers are from Aug. 18)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 21-Aug. 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8 (34.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37 (16.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27 (25.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.5 (46.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.3 (25.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29 (16.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.7 (52 previous 7 days)
