DOH: 1 new probable COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 1 new probable case of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 60 total test results, with 1 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (59) and confirmed positive tests (0), the county saw about 0% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 7.14, the lowest rate since July 7, 2020. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 57.62, the lowest rate since Sept. 12, 2020.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 1.5% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.4% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 9.9 (down from 16.2 the previous week).

The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.9% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.8% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 16 (down from 23.8 the previous week).