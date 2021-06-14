DOH: 1 new probable COVID-19 cases reported for Cumberland County Monday

The state Department of Health reported 1 new probable case of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 60 total test results, with 1 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (59) and confirmed positive tests (0), the county saw about 0% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 7.14, the lowest rate since July 7, 2020. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 57.62, the lowest rate since Sept. 12, 2020.
There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 1.5% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.4% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 9.9 (down from 16.2 the previous week).
The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.9% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.8% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 16 (down from 23.8 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 118,567 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 46.8% of the county's total population of 253,370. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Monday, six of the 13 counties reported no new cases and five counties reported one new case. York County had 4 new cases and Dauphin County had 3 new cases.
The Health Department confirmed Monday there were 808 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state for Saturday-Sunday-Monday combined, bringing the statewide total to 1,208,683.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 14):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 9,633 total cases (7,961 confirmed, 1,672 probable); 36,997 negatives; 186 deaths; 38% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,697 total cases (3,276 confirmed, 1,421 probable); 10,363 negatives; 140 deaths; 28.2% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,508 total cases (10,607 confirmed, 2,901 probable); 40,283 negatives; 340 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1 new case; 20,549 total cases (16,511 confirmed, 4,038 probable); 82,377 negatives; 525 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 3 new cases; 26,069 total cases (22,708 confirmed, 3,361 probable); 107,657 negatives; 556 deaths; 43.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 15,415 total cases (13,054 confirmed, 2,361 probable); 54,126 negatives; 371 deaths; 33.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,364 total cases (761 confirmed, 603 probable); 4,066 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.2% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,141 total cases (4,304 confirmed, 837 probable); 16,380 negatives; 135 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,136 total cases (1,931 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,414 negatives; 87 deaths; 30.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 16,171 total cases (13,994 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 53,033 negatives; 293 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,424 total cases (5,122 confirmed, 302 probable); 14,896 negatives; 179 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,846 total cases (2,990 confirmed, 856 probable); 10,958 negatives; 100 deaths; 34.5% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 4 new cases; 46,863 total cases (38,149 confirmed, 8,714 probable); 160,159 negatives; 821 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 14):
- 17013: 2,419 positives, 12,332 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17015: 1,519 positives, 6,169 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17050: 2,422 positives, 12,427 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17055: 2,788 positives, 15,456 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17011: 2,611 positives, 12,784 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,560 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,111 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17324: 247 positives, 1,160 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17241: 648 positives, 2,943 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17257: 1,745 positives, 6,050 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17240: 155 positives, 557 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,918 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17070: 1,084 positives, 4,817 negatives - +1 since June 10
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,817 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17019: 1,214 positives, 4,929 negatives - +0 since June 10
- 17266: 19 positives, 106 negatives - +0 since June 10
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 4-June 10):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16 (23.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (3.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.2 (28.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.9 (16.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.6 (22.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (31.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.6 (23.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (6.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.3 (28.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.7 (37.2 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.