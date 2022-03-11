DOH: 1 new COVID-19 death for Cumberland County Friday

Cumberland County reported one additional death Friday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 10 deaths so far in March.

There were 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Friday's update from the Department of Health, one fewer than Thursday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 32.

There are four adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Seventeen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 24 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 18 new cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 19. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations fell four to seven patients overall Friday, with nine of its 29 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations fell by five to 33 patients overall Friday, with 31 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 11)

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says 68.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 7)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 5.7% for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, down from 7.9% the previous week and 14.2% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 54.1, down from 69.5 the previous week, 160.2 two weeks ago and 188.7 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 7.3% (the 11th highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 13.1%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 110.1 and Adams County sat at 109.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 11):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new cases; 24,615 total cases (20,747 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,959 negatives; 355 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 24,615 total cases (20,747 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 46,959 negatives; 355 deaths (+1); 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 10,922 total cases (7,355 confirmed, 3,567 probable); 13,500 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 10,922 total cases (7,355 confirmed, 3,567 probable); 13,500 negatives; 271 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 29,513 total cases (23,723 confirmed, 5,790 probable); 49,989 negatives; 601 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 29,513 total cases (23,723 confirmed, 5,790 probable); 49,989 negatives; 601 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 20 new cases; 50,668 total cases (38,621 confirmed, 12,047 probable); 110,209 negatives; 872 deaths (+1); 68.5% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 50,668 total cases (38,621 confirmed, 12,047 probable); 110,209 negatives; 872 deaths (+1); 68.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 58,865 total cases (49,227 confirmed, 9,638 probable); 135,047 negatives; 943 deaths (+2); 62.3% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 58,865 total cases (49,227 confirmed, 9,638 probable); 135,047 negatives; 943 deaths (+2); 62.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 40,163 total cases (33,390 confirmed, 6,773 probable); 68,142 negatives; 676 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 40,163 total cases (33,390 confirmed, 6,773 probable); 68,142 negatives; 676 deaths (+1); 48.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,098 total cases (2,223 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 5,303 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,098 total cases (2,223 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 5,303 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,448 total cases (9,527 confirmed, 1,921 probable); 23,281 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 11,448 total cases (9,527 confirmed, 1,921 probable); 23,281 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,753 total cases (4,376 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,149 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,753 total cases (4,376 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,149 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,388 total cases (31,604 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,924 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 36,388 total cases (31,604 confirmed, 4,784 probable); 65,924 negatives; 505 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,233 total cases (11,621 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,162 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,233 total cases (11,621 confirmed, 612 probable); 18,162 negatives; 274 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,798 total cases (6,931 confirmed, 1,867 probable); 14,498 negatives; 181 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,798 total cases (6,931 confirmed, 1,867 probable); 14,498 negatives; 181 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 19 new cases; 118,110 total cases (98,822 confirmed; 19,288 probable); 204,439 negatives; 1,465 deaths (+1); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.7 (80.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.7 (78.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 5.7% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.1 (69.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (7.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (61.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 5.1% last 7 days (7.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.6 (105.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (7.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 38.1 (83.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.9 (69.2 previous 7 days)

