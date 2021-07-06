DOH: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; Fulton shows 'substantial transmission'

With many employers and governments observing the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, few new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday from Monday's collection of data, according to the state Department of Health.
That includes no update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that tracks vaccination rates across the country. However, the CDC did note that one county in the southcentral region has become the only county in the state with "substantial transmission" of COVID-19.
Though Fulton County may not appear to have many cases of the disease, growing by one or two cases each day, if that, the county also has not reported out many tests overall each day. In Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, Fulton County had only one new case of COVID-19, but it also reported only two new negative tests.
The department also reported in its most recent update on its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard that Fulton County has the third highest incidence rate over the last seven days per 100,000 residents. The county saw an incidence rate of 27.5, following behind Huntingdon County at 33.2 and Forest County at 27.6.
With Fulton remaining as the least vaccinated of all the counties in the region at 25.5% of its total population, Fulton over the holiday weekend rose from "moderate" level of transmission to "substantial."
Most of the counties in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC, are in the "low" level of transmission, including Cumberland County. However, all of the counties touching the Maryland border from Greene County up to the Lancaster County border are still in the "moderate" level of transmission. Mifflin and Huntingdon counties also remain in that moderate category, as well as a few northern counties and Philadelphia County.
In the department's Tuesday report, Cumberland County saw only one new confirmed case of COVID-19, though it also only had 54 new negative tests reported, whereas it usually reports around 100 new negative tests each day. Judging by just the one confirmed test and the new negative tests, the county saw about 1.8% of its tests come back positive.
Most other counties in the region did not see an increase or saw only one new case. There were four new cases in York and Adams counties, and two new cases each in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Mifflin County was the only county to see a new death in the region.
Hospitalization numbers in Cumberland County remained the same as Monday's update, with four patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, two of which were on ventilators.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,694 total cases (8,010 confirmed, 1,684 probable); 37,827 negatives; 189 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,729 total cases (3,299 confirmed, 1,430 probable); 10,509 negatives; 142 deaths; 29.8% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,523 total cases (10,620 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,889 negatives; 343 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1 new case; 20,633 total cases (16,591 confirmed, 4,042 probable); 84,362 negatives; 526 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 2 new cases; 26,149 total cases (22,764 confirmed, 3,385 probable); 110,076 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 15,481 total cases (13,110 confirmed, 2,371 probable); 55,594 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,378 total cases (769 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,167 negatives; 15 deaths; 25.5% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,173 total cases (4,334 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,814 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,536 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.4% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new cases; 16,206 total cases (14,029 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 54,615 negatives; 295 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,300 negatives; 182 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,854 total cases (2,998 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,198 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.6% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 4 new cases; 47,074 total cases (38,310 confirmed, 8,764 probable); 163,895 negatives; 831 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 6):
- 17013: 2,454 positives, 12,850 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,310 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,787 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17055: 2,791 positives, 15,747 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17011: 2,617 positives, 12,824 negatives - +3 since June 27
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,605 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,134 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,208 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17241: 655 positives, 3,010 negatives - +1 since June 27
- 17257: 1,755 positives, 6,290 negatives - +5 since June 27
- 17240: 155 positives, 579 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,043 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,915 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,860 negatives - +0 since June 27
- 17019: 1,223 positives, 5,019 negatives - +2 since June 27
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since June 27
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 25 - July 1):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.7 (8.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .5% last 7 days (.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (2.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.0 (5.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.0 (9.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - .8% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (9.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.0 (10.2 previous 7 days)