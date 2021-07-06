DOH: 1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Tuesday; Fulton shows 'substantial transmission'

With many employers and governments observing the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, few new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday from Monday's collection of data, according to the state Department of Health.

That includes no update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that tracks vaccination rates across the country. However, the CDC did note that one county in the southcentral region has become the only county in the state with "substantial transmission" of COVID-19.

Though Fulton County may not appear to have many cases of the disease, growing by one or two cases each day, if that, the county also has not reported out many tests overall each day. In Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, Fulton County had only one new case of COVID-19, but it also reported only two new negative tests.

The department also reported in its most recent update on its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard that Fulton County has the third highest incidence rate over the last seven days per 100,000 residents. The county saw an incidence rate of 27.5, following behind Huntingdon County at 33.2 and Forest County at 27.6.