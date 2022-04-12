DOH: 1 additional COVID-19 death and 11 hospitalizations for Cumberland County

Cumberland County reported one additional death in Tuesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, two more than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.

There is one adult in intensive care and three on ventilators. Twenty-seven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 21 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 13 cases for Cumberland County Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 10.7. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased three to four patients Tuesday, with seven of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at 18 patients Tuesday, with 33 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 12)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 11)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.6% for the week of April 1-7, up from 3.1% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.3% two weeks ago and 2.6% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 17.8, up from 14.6 the previous week, 16.6 two weeks ago and 17.4 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 3.8% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 30.1.

Bradford County tops the state in percent positivity at 6.8% and in incidence rate at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 12):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1- new cases; 24,774 total cases (20,861 confirmed, 3,913 probable); 47,527 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

1- new cases; 24,774 total cases (20,861 confirmed, 3,913 probable); 47,527 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,970 total cases (7,396 confirmed, 3,574 probable); 13,651 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,970 total cases (7,396 confirmed, 3,574 probable); 13,651 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 29,665 total cases (23,843 confirmed, 5,822 probable); 50,404 negatives; 611 deaths (+1); 52.3% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 29,665 total cases (23,843 confirmed, 5,822 probable); 50,404 negatives; 611 deaths (+1); 52.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 13 new cases; 50,953 total cases (38,814 confirmed, 12,139 probable); 111,674 negatives; 891 deaths (+1); 69.4% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 50,953 total cases (38,814 confirmed, 12,139 probable); 111,674 negatives; 891 deaths (+1); 69.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 59,078 total cases (49,388 confirmed, 9,690 probable); 136,638 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.1% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 59,078 total cases (49,388 confirmed, 9,690 probable); 136,638 negatives; 960 deaths; 63.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 40,325 total cases (33,524 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,201 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 40,325 total cases (33,524 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 69,201 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,397 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,397 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 11,507 total cases (9,577 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,691 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 11,507 total cases (9,577 confirmed, 1,930 probable); 23,691 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,766 total cases (4,389 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,256 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,766 total cases (4,389 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,256 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 36,566 total cases (31,725 confirmed, 4,841 probable); 66,881 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.8% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 36,566 total cases (31,725 confirmed, 4,841 probable); 66,881 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 12,279 total cases (11,663 confirmed, 616 probable); 18,439 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 12,279 total cases (11,663 confirmed, 616 probable); 18,439 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,829 total cases (6,953 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,667 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,829 total cases (6,953 confirmed, 1,876 probable); 14,667 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 31 new cases; 118,656 total cases (99,276 confirmed; 19,380 probable); 207,366 negatives; 1,491 deaths; 59% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.8 (26.3 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.1 (15.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.8 (14.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.3% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (11.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.6% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.9 (13.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 1.8% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (14.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (4.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.8 (18.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

