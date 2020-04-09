DOH: 1,989 new cases reported in Pa., with more than half of those in Philadelphia region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported there are 1,989 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 18,288.

It's the highest increase of cases yet since the department started tracking positive COVID-19 cases on March 6. Of the new cases, 1,048 are in the Philadelphia area.

Cumberland County's case numbers are still rising, with the county now at 88 cases with two deaths.

Lancaster County remains the hardest hit county in the region, with 596 cases and 17 deaths now reported.

Overall across the state, there are 338 deaths. That is only an increase of 29, which is far fewer than the two previous days of more than 60 deaths reported.