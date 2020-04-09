DOH: 1,989 new cases reported in Pa., with more than half of those in Philadelphia region
alert top story

DOH: 1,989 new cases reported in Pa., with more than half of those in Philadelphia region

Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The state Department of Health on Thursday reported there are 1,989 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 18,288.

It's the highest increase of cases yet since the department started tracking positive COVID-19 cases on March 6. Of the new cases, 1,048 are in the Philadelphia area.

Cumberland County's case numbers are still rising, with the county now at 88 cases with two deaths.

Lancaster County remains the hardest hit county in the region, with 596 cases and 17 deaths now reported.

Overall across the state, there are 338 deaths. That is only an increase of 29, which is far fewer than the two previous days of more than 60 deaths reported.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News