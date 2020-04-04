DOH: 1,597 new positive results for COVID-19 in state; 9 new positives in Cumberland County

Releasing patient information

Cumberland County cannot provide specific details about patients who test positive or die from COVID-19 on its own because it does not have its own health department, and is reliant on the state Department of Health.

When deaths are reported they are assigned to the county of residence for the person involved, the DOH said.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that we respect the right to privacy for Pennsylvanians,” DOH spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email to The Sentinel this week. “The Disease Control and Prevention Act limits information being released to only what is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. Other municipalities, while bound by the same act, may choose to interpret it differently.”

The Disease Control and Prevention Act, passed in 1955 and updated since, creates the requirement for health care professionals to report information on cases of communicable diseases deemed to be a public risk by the Pennsylvania secretary of Health.

The act also gives the state leeway to share or not share such information. Data collected under the act may not be disclosed to anyone who is “not a member of the department or of a local board or department of health, except where necessary to carry out the purposes of this act.”

Only six counties in Pennsylvania have departments of health — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. Philadelphia (1,526,006), Allegheny (1,223,348), Chester (799,874), Montgomery (799,874) and Bucks (625,249) are the five largest counties in the state in terms of population according to 2010 Census numbers. Erie is 14th with 280,566 people and Cumberland County is 16th with 235,406 people.

The state also features four municipal health departments for large cities - Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and York city.