DOH: 1,470 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said that as of midnight this morning, there were 1,470 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 counties.

The department also reported 12 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the state total to 162.

So far, 70,874 patients have tested negative.

Cumberland County's numbers grew by 10 between Sunday and Monday, and the county now has 68 positive cases with two deaths.

Lancaster County's death count doubled in a single day. Lancaster had four reported deaths as of midnight Sunday, but since then, Lancaster now has 11 deaths among its 408 cases.

Other cases in the Midstate continue to grow. As of Monday, Dauphin County has 132 cases and one death, Perry County has five cases and one death, Adams County has 25 cases, Franklin County has 32 cases, Lebanon County has 124 cases, and York County has 189 cases and one death.