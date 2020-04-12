DOH: 1,178 new COVID-19 cases in state, with 13 more deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths rose at a much smaller rate between Saturday and Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

DOH reported that there are 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday, which is far less than the average 1,500 new cases reported each day last week. The new cases have pushed the state's number to 22,833 since the first discovered case on March 6.

The DOH also reported Sunday that there are 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 507.