DOH: 1,178 new COVID-19 cases in state, with 13 more deaths
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths rose at a much smaller rate between Saturday and Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

DOH reported that there are 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday, which is far less than the average 1,500 new cases reported each day last week. The new cases have pushed the state's number to 22,833 since the first discovered case on March 6.

The DOH also reported Sunday that there are 13 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 507.

Cumberland County didn't see as much of an increase than it did on Saturday. The DOH reported that the county had an increase of five new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 110. No new deaths were reported in Sunday's numbers, so the county's deaths remain at three.

Made with Flourish

