Cumberland County Treasurer John Gross and Treasurer–elect Kelly Neiderer said dog owners can now purchase 2020 dog licenses at the treasurer’s office or online.
Pennsylvania state law requires all dogs ages 3 months and older to be licensed every year. Dog license fees are $8.50 for a productive dog and $6.50 if neutered or spayed.
For people 65 and older, or those with disabilities, the cost is $6.50 for a productive dog and $4.50 if spayed or neutered. To receive the discount, people with disabilities need to show disability insurance income under the Social Security Act, rent or property tax rebates under Public Law 104, or a handicapped license plate or placard issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A Lifetime Dog License is available for a pet that is tattooed with a number issued by the Treasurer’s Office, or the pet is microchipped by a licensed Pennsylvania veterinarian, or Pennsylvania kennel licensee. Lifetime licenses are $51.50 if the dog is productive and $31.50 if spayed/neutered. For people who are 65 or older, lifetime licenses are $31.50 if productive, and $21.50 if spayed neutered.
“In most homes, a dog is more than just a pet; it’s a member of the family. One way to ensure the safety and happiness of your pet is to purchase a 2020 dog license,” Gross said.
Dog license sales help support animal shelters and community grants that promote responsible pet ownership programs provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
The 2020 licenses also will be available at these locations beginning in January:
- Lower Allen Township Office, 2233 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill
- East Pennsboro Township Office, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola
- New Cumberland Borough Office, 1120 Market St., New Cumberland
- Upper Allen Township Office, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Hampden Township Office, 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
- Holly Pharmacy, 31 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs
- Willow Mill Animal Hospital, 11 Willow Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg
- South Middleton Township Office, 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
- Mechanicsburg Borough Office, 36 W. Allen St., Mechanicsburg
- Knisley’s Pet & Farm Center, 1025 Ritner Hwy., Carlisle
- Shippensburg Township Office, 81 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg