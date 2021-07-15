Disinterment at Indian School cemetery concludes; one casket contained two sets of remains

Thus far, 21 sets of remains have been returned to Native American families over the four years, said Renea Yates, director of the Office of Army Cemeteries.

Disinterment is done at the request of family members, Yates said, and the Army works through tribal authorities to find the relatives of children whose identities are known through their headstones and archived records from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

“We are working several requests with other individual families at this time,” Yates said, which could lead to a fifth disinterment project at Carlisle in 2022.

Process

The recovery of remains is complicated by the fact that the gravesites were moved in 1927 as the Carlisle Barracks expanded. The area where the children were originally buried is now beneath buildings, Trimble said.

This is likely the explanation for the unknown remains, Trimble said. The soldiers who exhumed the remains, placed them in new caskets, and re-buried them in 1927 were not experts in identifying complete skeletons — virtually no one at the time was. The soldiers would have inadvertently mixed up different sets of remains, particularly in cases where graves were very close together.