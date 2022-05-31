Discussion continues on Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township

Storm water plans have come under scrutiny during an ongoing hearing on the proposed Georgetowne subdivision in South Middleton Township.

Township supervisors resumed a conditional-use public hearing Thursday night for the proposed residential development in the township, which has been continued due to varying circumstances since 2020.

Developers propose to build Georgetowne, a 206-lot single-family home subdivision between East Springville and South Ridge roads in the township. The conditional use would allow a development exceeding 25 total units/developments, allowing a large scale development in a residential medium density zone. The application also requests the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

Testimony delivered Thursday involved development attorney Ron Lucas, of Stevens & Lee, and project engineer John Snyder, of SEL Planning, Carlisle. Following Lucas’ questioning, Snyder was cross-examined by party witness attorney Marcus McKnight and several party witnesses to the case.

At a prior hearing this year, Snyder testified that the proposed development would have separate roadway connections at South Ridge Road, and at East Springville Road. Developers also propose to alter a “blind curve” now present on East Springville Road that would affect entry sight distance into a “T” intersection with a three-way stop. The Georgetowne site would be “mostly surrounded by other residential developments,” Snyder said.

Georgetowne would abut single-family homes on South Ridge Road to the east, Hillside Road to the south, and Earl Street and East Springville Road to the west, but each of those homes would face Georgetowne to the rear. Georgetowne homes also would face those homes to the rear, Snyder previously said.

On Thursday, Snyder testified that SEL subcontracted a geotechnical study of the Georgetowne site by ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC in November 2020 on the developer’s behalf. The study pertained to drafting a storm water retention model for the property through such determining factors as water retention, flow rates and soil probes. The developed site would have 14 storm water retention areas filtered through ecological rain gardens.

“We satisfied all (related) comments from the township’s engineer and the plan has been recommended for approval by the township planning commission,” Snyder said.

“Our concern is that storm water is going to be central to this and the (study) subcontractors didn’t prepare any of tonight’s (case) exhibits. Mr. Snyder did,” McKnight said.

Snyder testified that he was present when ECS performed the study’s onsite testing. The subcontracted firm then forwarded a compiled data report to SEL.

“(Snyder) didn’t do the testing, he just walked through the site,” McKnight said. “This is a critical issue because our experts are going to say that you put the (plan’s) storm water in the wrong place.”

Township supervisors approved 11 applications Thursday from residents claiming “party witness, directly affected” status for Georgetowne’s development plans. Five other applicants not present Thursday were rejected by the board due to time constraints for review. Board chairman Brian Gembusia said the township plans to reject any further applications as “untimely.”

South Ridge Road resident Steve Aichele was one of several party witnesses Thursday cross-examining Snyder. Aichele’s queries ranged from expected project duration (8-10 years), construction phases, earthwork and paving practices (township code prohibits blasting on the site) and headlights from Georgetowne traffic possibly disturbing South Ridge homeowners.

Township engineer Brian O’Neill said headlight issues were “certainly something we could address.”

The township’s conditional use hearing for Georgetowne is scheduled to resume at 5:30 p.m. June 30 at the township’s municipal building, 520 Park Drive. The project’s traffic engineer is expected to testify on that date.

Documents pertaining to the developer’s conditional use request are available for public review on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com.

