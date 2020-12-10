Discovery in Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey's case expected to end next month; additional allegation added

The disciplinary case against Cumberland County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey will likely see some movement in January after the discovery period on the matter is scheduled to end, according to court counsel.

The case against Placey was filed in June by Pennsylvania’s Judicial Conduct Board, which investigates allegations of jurist misconduct and initiates cases with the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline.

Placey responded to the matter July 8, meaning the normal six-month discovery period on such cases would end in early January, at which point some progress on resolving the matter will likely occur, according to Joe Metz, counsel for the Court of Judicial Discipline.

Since the initial exchange of legal briefs over the summer, the Judicial Conduct Board filed one amendment, in October, detailing an additional instance in which Placey is alleged to have become irrationally angry with an attorney during a court appearance.

The additional allegation adds to the list of incidents established by the Judicial Conduct Board in which Placey is said to have become abruptly enraged over minor slights or misunderstandings in the courtroom, with his alleged outbursts sometimes derailing cases entirely.