Discovery in Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey's case expected to end next month; additional allegation added

The disciplinary case against Cumberland County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey will likely see some movement in January after the discovery period on the matter is scheduled to end, according to court counsel.
The case against Placey was filed in June by Pennsylvania’s Judicial Conduct Board, which investigates allegations of jurist misconduct and initiates cases with the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline.
Placey responded to the matter July 8, meaning the normal six-month discovery period on such cases would end in early January, at which point some progress on resolving the matter will likely occur, according to Joe Metz, counsel for the Court of Judicial Discipline.
Since the initial exchange of legal briefs over the summer, the Judicial Conduct Board filed one amendment, in October, detailing an additional instance in which Placey is alleged to have become irrationally angry with an attorney during a court appearance.
The additional allegation adds to the list of incidents established by the Judicial Conduct Board in which Placey is said to have become abruptly enraged over minor slights or misunderstandings in the courtroom, with his alleged outbursts sometimes derailing cases entirely.
In his response briefing, Placey claimed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, related to his college sports career is to blame for the erratic behavior.
The conduct board’s investigation began in the wake of a Pennsylvania Superior Court decision from January 2019 that vacated Placey’s ruling in a 2017 case regarding the marital settlement of Monroe Township resident Tony Samento.
The Superior Court opinion cited questionable behavior and poor jurisprudence by Placey in the Samento case, with the court finding that Placey had infringed on Samento’s due process rights by becoming furious with Samento and physically looming over him after Samento spoke out of turn during a hearing, for which he immediately apologized to no avail, according to the hearing transcript.
Placey ended the hearing and inexplicably did not reschedule it before rendering an opinion that included dubious legal reasoning, the Superior Court wrote.
The Judicial Conduct Board’s filing included multiple other incidents along the same lines, with the board writing that its investigation revealed Placey’s conduct “was so extreme that it brought the judicial office itself into disrepute,” thereby violating the state’s judicial code and the state constitution.
The October amendment to the complaint details an incident in which Placey allegedly berated a hearing-impaired attorney for not understanding Placey’s order to not approach a witness to have them examine a document during testimony.
Placey’s July response did not challenge the conduct board’s allegations, but said Placey has noticed “temperament changes” in his behavior that are believed to be linked to concussions sustained when he was younger.
Placey has sought treatment for his anger management and is enrolled in a monitoring program run by the National College Athletic Association, his attorney wrote.
Johns Hopkins athletic records show a Tom Placey having played football for the Blue Jays in 1981 and 1982, the Hopkins athletic office said.
The Court of Judicial Discipline has eight justices with the power to hold trial proceedings regarding judicial misconduct allegations, as well as the power to level sanctions that can include suspension, fines and, for the most egregious cases, removal from the bench.
